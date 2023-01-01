Taquitos in Tustin

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Taco Mesita

765 El Camino Real, Tustin

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Panela Taquitos$6.00
Two panela cheese taquitos topped with shaved cabbage, crema, pico de gallo, and whipped avocado
Consumer pic

 

Taco Chico Tustin - 17582 E. 17th St. Suite 104

17582 E. 17th St. Suite 104, Tustin

No reviews yet
Takeout
Taquito Combo$14.00
Two large corn tortillas rolled by hand with your choice chicken or potato topped with cilantro crema, onion, cilantro, avocado, pico de gallo and cotija cheese with rice and beans. Includes drink of choice
Taquitos$9.50
Two (2) handrolled ten inch corn tortillas with choice of chicken or potato topped with cilantro crema, avocado, pico de gallo, onion, cilantro and cotija cheese
