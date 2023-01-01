Taquitos in Tustin
Tustin restaurants that serve taquitos
Taco Mesita
765 El Camino Real, Tustin
|Panela Taquitos
|$6.00
Two panela cheese taquitos topped with shaved cabbage, crema, pico de gallo, and whipped avocado
Taco Chico Tustin - 17582 E. 17th St. Suite 104
17582 E. 17th St. Suite 104, Tustin
|Taquito Combo
|$14.00
Two large corn tortillas rolled by hand with your choice chicken or potato topped with cilantro crema, onion, cilantro, avocado, pico de gallo and cotija cheese with rice and beans. Includes drink of choice
|Taquitos
|$9.50
Two (2) handrolled ten inch corn tortillas with choice of chicken or potato topped with cilantro crema, avocado, pico de gallo, onion, cilantro and cotija cheese