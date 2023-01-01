Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Boba tea in Upland

Go
Upland restaurants
Toast

Upland restaurants that serve boba tea

Sunright Boba Milk Tea image

 

Sunright Tea Studio - Upland

1238 W Foothill Blvd, Upland

No reviews yet
Takeout
Sunright Boba Milk Tea$5.95
#1 customer favorite. We expertly brew Ceylon black tea then perfectly blend in our signature house milk, drizzle in freshly made brown sugar syrup and top it off with a scoop of our deliciously chewy brown sugar boba
More about Sunright Tea Studio - Upland
Item pic

 

Cup of Cha Tea House - 121 W. Foothill Blvd Suite A2

121 W. Foothill Blvd Suite A2, Upland

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Unicorn's dream milk tea (includes honey boba)$6.79
Real strawberry purée, organic fresh whole milk, all-natural butterfly pea flower, edible glitter, served with honey boba.
*Barista Tip: Please stir well before enjoying*
Owl'kaido tea (includes 2 shot, honey boba)$6.79
2 shots of Viet coffee, Hokkaido, organic cold-brew black tea, signature house cream (lactose-friendly), served with honey boba.
More about Cup of Cha Tea House - 121 W. Foothill Blvd Suite A2

Browse other tasty dishes in Upland

Beef Salad

Nachos

Chicken Noodles

Enchiladas

Tacos

Fish Tacos

Chicken Wraps

Fajitas

Map

More near Upland to explore

Rancho Cucamonga

Avg 4.3 (39 restaurants)

Ontario

Avg 4.4 (27 restaurants)

Chino

Avg 4.4 (19 restaurants)

Fontana

Avg 4.4 (17 restaurants)

Claremont

Avg 4.4 (12 restaurants)

Pomona

Avg 4.3 (12 restaurants)

Glendora

Avg 4.7 (12 restaurants)

San Dimas

Avg 4.4 (10 restaurants)

Montclair

Avg 4.1 (9 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Riverside

Avg 4.1 (75 restaurants)

Los Angeles

Avg 4.4 (995 restaurants)

Oxnard

Avg 4.4 (24 restaurants)

San Diego

Avg 4.3 (844 restaurants)

Bakersfield

Avg 4.4 (74 restaurants)

Santa Maria

Avg 4.5 (13 restaurants)

San Antonio

Avg 4.4 (440 restaurants)

Boston

Avg 4.3 (588 restaurants)

New Orleans

Avg 4.5 (292 restaurants)

Cincinnati

Avg 4.5 (305 restaurants)

Miami

Avg 4.3 (1052 restaurants)

Washington

Avg 4.4 (793 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston