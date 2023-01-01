Boba tea in Upland
Upland restaurants that serve boba tea
Sunright Tea Studio - Upland
1238 W Foothill Blvd, Upland
|Sunright Boba Milk Tea
|$5.95
#1 customer favorite. We expertly brew Ceylon black tea then perfectly blend in our signature house milk, drizzle in freshly made brown sugar syrup and top it off with a scoop of our deliciously chewy brown sugar boba
Cup of Cha Tea House - 121 W. Foothill Blvd Suite A2
121 W. Foothill Blvd Suite A2, Upland
|Unicorn's dream milk tea (includes honey boba)
|$6.79
Real strawberry purée, organic fresh whole milk, all-natural butterfly pea flower, edible glitter, served with honey boba.
*Barista Tip: Please stir well before enjoying*
|Owl'kaido tea (includes 2 shot, honey boba)
|$6.79
2 shots of Viet coffee, Hokkaido, organic cold-brew black tea, signature house cream (lactose-friendly), served with honey boba.