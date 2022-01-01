Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Grilled chicken wraps in Upland

Upland restaurants
Upland restaurants that serve grilled chicken wraps

Elvira's Mexican Grill image

 

Elvira's Mexican Grill - Upland

373 E Foothill Blvd suite G, upland

No reviews yet
Takeout
Grilled Chicken Wrap$13.99
Large spinach tortilla, filled with crispy heart of romaine, avocado slices, pico de gallo, pepitas, cotija cheese, tortilla strips, tossed with our house dressing. Served with black beans.
More about Elvira's Mexican Grill - Upland
Item pic

 

LyteBite Upland

1071 E. 19th St. Suite C, Upland

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Grilled Chicken Cold Wrap$10.99
Looking for an option that doesn't require a microwave? Try our delicious Grilled Chicken Cold Wrap! Our Grilled Chicken Cold Wrap is served with 4 OZ of Grilled Chicken, ½ Cup of Spring Mix, 1 Cup of Fajita Mix, and drizzled with our signature salad dressing. Served with a side of our signature salad dressing.
More about LyteBite Upland

