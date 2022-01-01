Grilled chicken wraps in Upland
Upland restaurants that serve grilled chicken wraps
More about Elvira's Mexican Grill - Upland
Elvira's Mexican Grill - Upland
373 E Foothill Blvd suite G, upland
|Grilled Chicken Wrap
|$13.99
Large spinach tortilla, filled with crispy heart of romaine, avocado slices, pico de gallo, pepitas, cotija cheese, tortilla strips, tossed with our house dressing. Served with black beans.
More about LyteBite Upland
LyteBite Upland
1071 E. 19th St. Suite C, Upland
|Grilled Chicken Cold Wrap
|$10.99
Looking for an option that doesn't require a microwave? Try our delicious Grilled Chicken Cold Wrap! Our Grilled Chicken Cold Wrap is served with 4 OZ of Grilled Chicken, ½ Cup of Spring Mix, 1 Cup of Fajita Mix, and drizzled with our signature salad dressing. Served with a side of our signature salad dressing.