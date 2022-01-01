Utica American restaurants you'll love
Must-try American restaurants in Utica
Bread & Roses
56258 Van Dyke Ave., Shelby Township
|Popular items
|Avocado Toast
|$11.99
Wholesome, multigrain toast topped with
fresh smashed avocado, pickled onions,
baby arugula, and chili flakes. Served
with two sunny-side up eggs.
|The Complete Breakfast
|$12.99
Egg white omelet with chicken, roasted onion, tomatoes, spinach, and gruyère cheese. Served with multigrain toast and choice of fresh seasoned potatoes, house‑dressed mixed greens, soup, or fresh seasonal fruit.
|House Omelet
|$13.99
House-made chorizo, applewood smoked
bacon, sausage, and gruyère cheese.
Art & Jake's Sports Bar & Grill
14741 23 Mile Rd, Shelby Charter Twp
|Popular items
|Side Salad
|$3.95
Mixed Greens // Cucumbers // Cherry Tomatoes // Cheddar Cheese
|Bavarian Pretzels
|$9.95
Soft Pretzel Sticks // Kosher Salt // Queso
|Jakes Nacho Supreme
|$13.95
Crisp Corn Tortillas // Seasoned Beef or Grilled Chicken // Cheddar Jack // Queso // Jalapenos // Black Olives // Lettuce // Pico De Gallo