Utica American restaurants you'll love

Bread & Roses

 

Bread & Roses

56258 Van Dyke Ave., Shelby Township

Popular items
Avocado Toast$11.99
Wholesome, multigrain toast topped with
fresh smashed avocado, pickled onions,
baby arugula, and chili flakes. Served
with two sunny-side up eggs.
The Complete Breakfast$12.99
Egg white omelet with chicken, roasted onion, tomatoes, spinach, and gruyère cheese. Served with multigrain toast and choice of fresh seasoned potatoes, house‑dressed mixed greens, soup, or fresh seasonal fruit.
House Omelet$13.99
House-made chorizo, applewood smoked
bacon, sausage, and gruyère cheese.
Art & Jake's Sports Bar & Grill

 

Art & Jake's Sports Bar & Grill

14741 23 Mile Rd, Shelby Charter Twp

Popular items
Side Salad$3.95
Mixed Greens // Cucumbers // Cherry Tomatoes // Cheddar Cheese
Bavarian Pretzels$9.95
Soft Pretzel Sticks // Kosher Salt // Queso
Jakes Nacho Supreme$13.95
Crisp Corn Tortillas // Seasoned Beef or Grilled Chicken // Cheddar Jack // Queso // Jalapenos // Black Olives // Lettuce // Pico De Gallo
Mavrix Restaurant & Bar

 

Mavrix Restaurant & Bar

50308 Schoenherr Rd, Shelby Twp

Popular items
Egg Rolls$9.99
Classic Chicken Quesadilla$10.99
Cheeseburger$10.99
