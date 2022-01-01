Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Cake in Utica

Utica restaurants that serve cake

Da Francesco's Ristorante & Bar image

 

Da Francesco's Ristorante & Bar

49521 Vandyke Avenue, Shelby Township

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Gluten Free Chocolate Cake$7.50
Godiva Chocolate Cake$7.50
Moist chocolate cake warmed and drizzled with chocolate syrup.
Strawberry Cheese Cake$7.50
Topped with a delicious strawberry glaze
More about Da Francesco's Ristorante & Bar
Bread & Roses image

 

Bread & Roses

56258 Van Dyke Ave., Shelby Township

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Crab Cake Benedict$18.99
More about Bread & Roses
Item pic

 

Art & Jake's Sports Bar & Grill

14741 23 Mile Rd, Shelby Charter Twp

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Towering Carrot Cake$10.95
Four big layers of moist carrot cake, iced and layered with a cream cheese icing. Finihsed with chopped walnuts on the sides.
Chocolate Lava Cake$8.95
GLUTEN FREE // A warm, rich chocolate cake filled with molten chocolate, served with vanilla bean ice cream.
Ultimate Chocolate Cake$9.95
Four big layers of chocolate cake, iced and layered with a rich chocolate icing and finished with chocolate cookie crumbs on the sides.
More about Art & Jake's Sports Bar & Grill

