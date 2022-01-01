Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Bacon cheeseburgers in Valparaiso

Valparaiso restaurants
Valparaiso restaurants that serve bacon cheeseburgers

Stuffed Smoked Bacon Burger image

PIZZA • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Industrial Revolution Eatery & Grille - Valparaiso

1084 Linwood Ave, Valparaiso

Avg 4.5 (1445 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Stuffed Smoked Bacon Burger$15.95
Bacon stuffed burger patty, swiss cheese, BBQ sauce, caramelized onions,bacon, chipotle mayo on pretzel bun.
More about Industrial Revolution Eatery & Grille - Valparaiso
El Salto image

SEAFOOD • BBQ • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES

El Salto - Valparaiso

3530 Calumet Ave, Valparaiso

Avg 3.9 (850 reviews)
Takeout
Bacon Cheeseburger$12.00
Half pound grilled beef patty with thick cut bacon, American cheese, grilled onions, lettuce, tomato, and mayonnaise, served on a toasted hamburger bun. Served with fries
More about El Salto - Valparaiso

