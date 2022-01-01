Bacon cheeseburgers in Valparaiso
PIZZA • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Industrial Revolution Eatery & Grille - Valparaiso
1084 Linwood Ave, Valparaiso
|Stuffed Smoked Bacon Burger
|$15.95
Bacon stuffed burger patty, swiss cheese, BBQ sauce, caramelized onions,bacon, chipotle mayo on pretzel bun.
More about El Salto - Valparaiso
SEAFOOD • BBQ • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES
El Salto - Valparaiso
3530 Calumet Ave, Valparaiso
|Bacon Cheeseburger
|$12.00
Half pound grilled beef patty with thick cut bacon, American cheese, grilled onions, lettuce, tomato, and mayonnaise, served on a toasted hamburger bun. Served with fries