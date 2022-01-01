Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Pancakes in Vancouver

Vancouver restaurants
Toast

Vancouver restaurants that serve pancakes

Kid Silver Dollar Pancake image

PASTRY

La Provence

17719 Southeast Mill Plain Boulevard, Vancouver

Avg 5 (62 reviews)
Takeout
Kid Silver Dollar Pancake$7.00
Strawberry Cheesecake Pancakes$14.25
Sweet cream pancakes layered with silky cheesecake mousse, topped with brown
sugar-balsamic strawberries, whipped cream, and buttered graham cracker crisp.
More about La Provence
Item pic

 

Kitchen Table Cafe - Evergreen

705 NE 136th Av Suite 101, Vancouver

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Blueberry Pancake Combo$12.99
Three buttermilk pancakes loaded with blueberries. Served with two eggs and your choice of ham, bacon or sausage.
Jr. Chocolate Chip Pancakes$6.49
Buttermilk Pancake Combo$11.99
Three buttermilk pancakes. Served with two eggs and your choice of ham, bacon or sausage.
More about Kitchen Table Cafe - Evergreen
Item pic

 

Kitchen Table Cafe - Salmon Creek

1319 NE 134th St Ste 101, Vancouver

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Chocolate Chip Pancake Combo$12.99
Three buttermilk pancakes filled with Ghirardelli chocolate chips. Topped with whipped cream and drizzled with chocolate sauce. Served with 2 eggs and your choice of meat.
GF Pancake Special$12.59
Buttermilk Pancake Combo$11.99
Three buttermilk pancakes. Served with two eggs and your choice of ham, bacon or sausage.
More about Kitchen Table Cafe - Salmon Creek
The Cove Restaurant image

 

The Cove Restaurant

5731 SE Columbia Way, Vancouver

No reviews yet
Takeout
Berry Ricotta Pancakes$18.00
griddled with fresh blueberries, whipped orange butter, strawberry sauce, maple syrup
More about The Cove Restaurant
Item pic

 

Kitchen Table Cafe - Orchards

11500 NE 76th St. A-8, Vancouver

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Buttermilk Pancake Combo$11.99
Three buttermilk pancakes. Served with two eggs and your choice of ham, bacon or sausage.
Blueberry Pancake Combo$12.99
Three buttermilk pancakes loaded with blueberries. Served with two eggs and your choice of ham, bacon or sausage.
Chocolate Chip Pancake Combo$12.99
Three buttermilk pancakes filled with Ghirardelli chocolate chips. Topped with whipped cream and drizzled with chocolate sauce. Served with 2 eggs and your choice of meat.
More about Kitchen Table Cafe - Orchards

