Pancakes in Vancouver
Vancouver restaurants that serve pancakes
More about La Provence
PASTRY
La Provence
17719 Southeast Mill Plain Boulevard, Vancouver
|Kid Silver Dollar Pancake
|$7.00
|Strawberry Cheesecake Pancakes
|$14.25
Sweet cream pancakes layered with silky cheesecake mousse, topped with brown
sugar-balsamic strawberries, whipped cream, and buttered graham cracker crisp.
More about Kitchen Table Cafe - Evergreen
Kitchen Table Cafe - Evergreen
705 NE 136th Av Suite 101, Vancouver
|Blueberry Pancake Combo
|$12.99
Three buttermilk pancakes loaded with blueberries. Served with two eggs and your choice of ham, bacon or sausage.
|Jr. Chocolate Chip Pancakes
|$6.49
|Buttermilk Pancake Combo
|$11.99
Three buttermilk pancakes. Served with two eggs and your choice of ham, bacon or sausage.
More about Kitchen Table Cafe - Salmon Creek
Kitchen Table Cafe - Salmon Creek
1319 NE 134th St Ste 101, Vancouver
|Chocolate Chip Pancake Combo
|$12.99
Three buttermilk pancakes filled with Ghirardelli chocolate chips. Topped with whipped cream and drizzled with chocolate sauce. Served with 2 eggs and your choice of meat.
|GF Pancake Special
|$12.59
|Buttermilk Pancake Combo
|$11.99
Three buttermilk pancakes. Served with two eggs and your choice of ham, bacon or sausage.
More about The Cove Restaurant
The Cove Restaurant
5731 SE Columbia Way, Vancouver
|Berry Ricotta Pancakes
|$18.00
griddled with fresh blueberries, whipped orange butter, strawberry sauce, maple syrup
More about Kitchen Table Cafe - Orchards
Kitchen Table Cafe - Orchards
11500 NE 76th St. A-8, Vancouver
|Buttermilk Pancake Combo
|$11.99
Three buttermilk pancakes. Served with two eggs and your choice of ham, bacon or sausage.
|Blueberry Pancake Combo
|$12.99
Three buttermilk pancakes loaded with blueberries. Served with two eggs and your choice of ham, bacon or sausage.
|Chocolate Chip Pancake Combo
|$12.99
Three buttermilk pancakes filled with Ghirardelli chocolate chips. Topped with whipped cream and drizzled with chocolate sauce. Served with 2 eggs and your choice of meat.