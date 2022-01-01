Chicken tenders in Vineyard Haven
Vineyard Haven restaurants that serve chicken tenders
More about Copper Wok
Copper Wok
9 MAIN STREET, VINEYARD HAVEN
|PUFFED CHICKEN FINGERS
|$10.00
Housemade golden, puffy chicken strips served with our duck sauce
More about The Black Dog Bakery Cafe
The Black Dog Bakery Cafe
509 State Road, Vineyard Haven
|Chicken Tenders and Fries
|$10.00
Served with honey mustard.
More about Bobby B's Restaurant
PIZZA • SEAFOOD
Bobby B's Restaurant
22 Main St, Vineyard Haven
|Chicken Fingers Plate (& Fries)
|$12.99
Our home-style chicken fingers and fries.
Golden fried boneless chicken tenders served with your choice of sauce.
Opt for "tossed" if you want the sauce added to the tenders instead of on the side. Served with fries.
|Chicken Fingers
|$10.99
Golden fried boneless chicken tenders served with your choice of sauce.
Opt for "tossed" if you want the sauce added to the tenders instead of being served on the side.