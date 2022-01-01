Chicken tenders in Vineyard Haven

Vineyard Haven restaurants
Toast

Vineyard Haven restaurants that serve chicken tenders

PUFFED CHICKEN FINGERS image

 

Copper Wok

9 MAIN STREET, VINEYARD HAVEN

No reviews yet
Takeout
PUFFED CHICKEN FINGERS$10.00
Housemade golden, puffy chicken strips served with our duck sauce
More about Copper Wok
The Black Dog Bakery Cafe image

 

The Black Dog Bakery Cafe

509 State Road, Vineyard Haven

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chicken Tenders and Fries$10.00
Served with honey mustard.
More about The Black Dog Bakery Cafe
Chicken Fingers Plate (& Fries) image

PIZZA • SEAFOOD

Bobby B's Restaurant

22 Main St, Vineyard Haven

Avg 4.1 (274 reviews)
Takeout
Chicken Fingers Plate (& Fries)$12.99
Our home-style chicken fingers and fries.
Golden fried boneless chicken tenders served with your choice of sauce.
Opt for "tossed" if you want the sauce added to the tenders instead of on the side. Served with fries.
Chicken Fingers$10.99
Golden fried boneless chicken tenders served with your choice of sauce.
Opt for "tossed" if you want the sauce added to the tenders instead of being served on the side.
More about Bobby B's Restaurant

