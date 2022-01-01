Chicken wraps in Vineyard Haven

The Black Dog Bakery Cafe image

 

The Black Dog Bakery Cafe

509 State Road, Vineyard Haven

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chicken Caesar Wrap$10.00
Grilled chicken, romaine, croutons, anchovies, caesar dressing & parmesan.
The Black Dog Bakery Cafe
Little House Cafe image

 

Little House Cafe

339 State Rd, Vineyard Haven

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chicken Shawarma Wrap$13.00
Marinated rotisserie chicken breast smothered with lemon aioli, chopped cucumber, tomato and onion salad, wrapped in a warm pita or served over mixed greens.
Little House Cafe

