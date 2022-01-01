Chicken wraps in Vineyard Haven
Vineyard Haven restaurants that serve chicken wraps
More about The Black Dog Bakery Cafe
The Black Dog Bakery Cafe
509 State Road, Vineyard Haven
|Chicken Caesar Wrap
|$10.00
Grilled chicken, romaine, croutons, anchovies, caesar dressing & parmesan.
More about Little House Cafe
Little House Cafe
339 State Rd, Vineyard Haven
|Chicken Shawarma Wrap
|$13.00
Marinated rotisserie chicken breast smothered with lemon aioli, chopped cucumber, tomato and onion salad, wrapped in a warm pita or served over mixed greens.