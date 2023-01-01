French toast in Vineyard Haven

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Black Dog Bakery Cafe - State Road

509 State Road, Vineyard Haven

No reviews yet
Takeout
French Toast$10.00
two thick-cut slices of texas toast served with butter and real
maple syrup
-add strawberries and blueberries $3
-add whipped cream $0.50
SOUPS • SEAFOOD

The Black Dog Tavern - Vineyard Haven

20 Beach Street Extension, Vineyard Haven

Avg 4.2 (1765 reviews)
Takeout
(2) French Toast$16.00
Two slices of bread dipped in a cinnamon vanilla custard, topped with
butter and powdered sugar served with 100% maple syrup
Stuffed French Toast$19.00
liced pullman brioche, dipped in a
cinnamon vanilla custard stuffed with fresh
blueberries, sweet cinnamon & vanilla
whipped cream cheese
