Snapper in Vineyard Haven

Vineyard Haven restaurants
Vineyard Haven restaurants that serve snapper

Copper Wok image

 

COPPER WOK

9 MAIN STREET, VINEYARD HAVEN

No reviews yet
Takeout
RED SNAPPER$7.50
More about COPPER WOK
Consumer pic

SOUPS • SEAFOOD

The Black Dog Tavern - Vineyard Haven

20 Beach Street Extension, Vineyard Haven

Avg 4.2 (1765 reviews)
Takeout
Red Snapper Cassoulet$35.95
More about The Black Dog Tavern - Vineyard Haven

