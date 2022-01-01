Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Sorbet in Virginia Beach

Virginia Beach restaurants
Virginia Beach restaurants that serve sorbet

Bay Local Eatery image

SALADS • SANDWICHES

Bay Local Eatery

2917 Shore Dr, Virgina Beach

Avg 4.7 (1324 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
OG SORBET MARGARITA$10.00
OG FRESH MARGARITA WITH A SCOOP OF SORBET
More about Bay Local Eatery
Pungo Pizza & Ice Cream image

PIZZA • SANDWICHES • ICE CREAM • FROZEN YOGURT

Pungo Pizza & Ice Cream

1824 Princess Anne Rd, Virginia Beach

Avg 4.5 (346 reviews)
Takeout
Sorbet Freeze$5.99
Two generous scoops of rainbow sherbet blended with Sprite until smooth. It'll remind you of classic sherbet party punch!
More about Pungo Pizza & Ice Cream
Bay Local Eatery image

 

Bay Local Eatery

972 Laskin Road Ste A, Virgina Beach

No reviews yet
Takeout
SORBET MIMOSA TO GO$30.99
More about Bay Local Eatery
The Atlantic image

SOUPS • SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES

The Atlantic

3004 Pacific Ave, Virginia Beach

Avg 4.6 (1635 reviews)
Takeout
Lemon Sorbet Bowl$5.00
More about The Atlantic

