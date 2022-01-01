Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Pork chops in Virginia Beach

Virginia Beach restaurants
Virginia Beach restaurants that serve pork chops

Item pic

 

FIREBREW Bar & Grill

1253 Nimmo Parkway Suite 117, Virginia Beach

No reviews yet
Takeout
Bourbon Glazed Pork Chop$24.00
Grilled 12 oz. bone-in pork chop topped with our honey bourbon glaze. Served with roasted red potatoes and our vegetable of the day.
More about FIREBREW Bar & Grill
Pollard's Chicken image

 

Pollard's Chicken

100 London Bridge Shopping Ctr, Virginia Beach

No reviews yet
Takeout
Pork Chop Dinner$11.00
More about Pollard's Chicken
Pollard's Chicken image

SEAFOOD • BBQ • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS • CHICKEN

Pollard's Chicken

6523 College Park Square, Virginia Beach

Avg 4.3 (1391 reviews)
Takeout
Pork Chop Sandwich Combo$8.99
Pork Chop Dinner$11.00
More about Pollard's Chicken
Item pic

SEAFOOD • GRILL • STEAKS

Aberdeen Barn

5805 Northampton Blvd, Virginia beach

Avg 4.1 (1915 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Crown Cut Pork Chops$36.90
More about Aberdeen Barn
Item pic

SEAFOOD • STEAKS

Steinhilber's

653 Thalia Rd, Virginia Beach

Avg 4.4 (1502 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Pork Chop$31.00
Chef's vegetables, mushroom pan sauce savory bread pudding.
More about Steinhilber's
Simple Eats on Shore Dr image

 

Simple Eats on Shore Dr

3152 Shore Dr, Virginia Beach

Avg 4.5 (509 reviews)
Takeout
Pork Chop Breakfast$22.00
Two Farm Eggs / Bronzed Cheshire Farms Pork Chop / Apple Brandy Sauce / Home Fries / Toast or Biscuit
Apple Brandy Pork Chop$26.00
Mashed Potatoes/Stuffed Portabella Mushroom Cap/Bronzed Pork Chop/Honey/Fresh Herbs
More about Simple Eats on Shore Dr
Pal Carajo Arepa Lounge image

 

Pal Carajo Arepa Lounge

1642 Pleasure House Rd Ste 108, Virginia Beach

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Chuletas Fritas (Fried Pork Chops)$15.98
More about Pal Carajo Arepa Lounge

