Pork chops in Virginia Beach
Virginia Beach restaurants that serve pork chops
FIREBREW Bar & Grill
1253 Nimmo Parkway Suite 117, Virginia Beach
|Bourbon Glazed Pork Chop
|$24.00
Grilled 12 oz. bone-in pork chop topped with our honey bourbon glaze. Served with roasted red potatoes and our vegetable of the day.
Pollard's Chicken
100 London Bridge Shopping Ctr, Virginia Beach
|Pork Chop Dinner
|$11.00
SEAFOOD • BBQ • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS • CHICKEN
Pollard's Chicken
6523 College Park Square, Virginia Beach
|Pork Chop Sandwich Combo
|$8.99
|Pork Chop Dinner
|$11.00
SEAFOOD • GRILL • STEAKS
Aberdeen Barn
5805 Northampton Blvd, Virginia beach
|Crown Cut Pork Chops
|$36.90
SEAFOOD • STEAKS
Steinhilber's
653 Thalia Rd, Virginia Beach
|Pork Chop
|$31.00
Chef's vegetables, mushroom pan sauce savory bread pudding.
Simple Eats on Shore Dr
3152 Shore Dr, Virginia Beach
|Pork Chop Breakfast
|$22.00
Two Farm Eggs / Bronzed Cheshire Farms Pork Chop / Apple Brandy Sauce / Home Fries / Toast or Biscuit
|Apple Brandy Pork Chop
|$26.00
Mashed Potatoes/Stuffed Portabella Mushroom Cap/Bronzed Pork Chop/Honey/Fresh Herbs