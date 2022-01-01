Chicken wraps in Virginia Beach
Virginia Beach restaurants that serve chicken wraps
Azar's Mediterranean Specialties - Pembroke
108 Prescott Avenue, Virginia Beach
|Chicken Tawook Wrap
|$7.99
“Customer’s Favorite” - Strips of grilled marinated chicken with cabbage garlic mixture, tomatoes, pickles, parsley and a touch of MamaLina dressing.
SEAFOOD • GRILL • CHICKEN WINGS
Big Woody's Bar & Grill
1479 General Booth Blvd, Virginia Beach
|Chicken Ranch Wrap
|$9.99
Grilled or fried chicken with lettuce, cheese, tomatoes, red onions, and ranch dressing.
|Buffalo Chicken Wrap
|$9.99
Choice of grilled or fried chicken, stuffed with lettuce, onions, tomatoes, shredded cheese and hot wing sauce.