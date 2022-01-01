Chicken wraps in Virginia Beach

Go
Virginia Beach restaurants
Toast

Virginia Beach restaurants that serve chicken wraps

Azar's Mediterranean Specialties - Pembroke image

 

Azar's Mediterranean Specialties - Pembroke

108 Prescott Avenue, Virginia Beach

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Chicken Tawook Wrap$7.99
“Customer’s Favorite” - Strips of grilled marinated chicken with cabbage garlic mixture, tomatoes, pickles, parsley and a touch of MamaLina dressing.
More about Azar's Mediterranean Specialties - Pembroke
Item pic

SEAFOOD • GRILL • CHICKEN WINGS

Big Woody's Bar & Grill

1479 General Booth Blvd, Virginia Beach

Avg 4.4 (582 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Chicken Ranch Wrap$9.99
Grilled or fried chicken with lettuce, cheese, tomatoes, red onions, and ranch dressing.
Buffalo Chicken Wrap$9.99
Choice of grilled or fried chicken, stuffed with lettuce, onions, tomatoes, shredded cheese and hot wing sauce.
More about Big Woody's Bar & Grill
Azar’s Mediterranean Grill - Hilltop image

 

Azar’s Mediterranean Grill - Hilltop

1624 Laskin Rd,Ste 727, Virginia Beach

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Chicken Tawook Wrap$7.99
“Customer’s Favorite” - Strips of grilled marinated chicken with cabbage garlic mixture, tomatoes, pickles, parsley and a touch of MamaLina dressing.
More about Azar’s Mediterranean Grill - Hilltop

Browse other tasty dishes in Virginia Beach

French Toast

Curry

Hummus

Chicken Salad

Greek Salad

Burritos

Fajitas

Brisket

Map

More near Virginia Beach to explore

Norfolk

Avg 4.3 (40 restaurants)

Hampton

Avg 4.6 (18 restaurants)

Chesapeake

Avg 4.3 (16 restaurants)

Portsmouth

Avg 3.9 (9 restaurants)

Poquoson

Avg 4.6 (6 restaurants)

Suffolk

Avg 4.5 (6 restaurants)

Moyock

Avg 4.2 (3 restaurants)

Corolla

No reviews yet

Elizabeth City

Avg 4.6 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Elizabeth City

Avg 4.6 (3 restaurants)

Richmond

Avg 4.4 (192 restaurants)

Greenville

Avg 4.7 (12 restaurants)

California

Avg 3.8 (3 restaurants)

Rocky Mount

Avg 3.5 (5 restaurants)

Salisbury

Avg 4.5 (13 restaurants)

Cincinnati

Avg 4.5 (203 restaurants)

Atlanta

Avg 4.4 (396 restaurants)

Charlotte

Avg 4.4 (235 restaurants)

Los Angeles

Avg 4.4 (604 restaurants)

Milwaukee

Avg 4.5 (165 restaurants)

Portland

Avg 4.5 (203 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston