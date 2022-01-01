Chicken fried steaks in Waltham

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Item pic

 

Cafe Services - 206 - Cafe 850

850 Winter St., Waltham

No reviews yet
Takeout
Asian Lettuce Wraps with Chicken, Steak or Vegan Crumbles. Served with steamed rice.$6.25
Asian Lettuce Wraps with Chicken, Shrimp or Vegan Crumbles. Served with steamed rice.
Mexican Taco Salad - Iceberg Lettuce, Rice, Cheddar, Guacamole, Black Beans, Fresh Pico, Jalapenos and Tortilla Chips. Served with Steak or Chicken$5.95
Mexican Taco Salad - Iceberg Lettuce, Rice, Cheddar, Guacamole, Black Beans, Fresh Pico, Jalapenos and Tortilla Chips. Served with Steak or Chicken
More about Cafe Services - 206 - Cafe 850
Painted Burro image

 

Painted Burro - Waltham

99 Third Ave, Waltham

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Chicken + Steak Fajitas$36.00
roasted garlic mojo, sauteed peppers + onions, cabbage, tomatillo jalapeño salsa, tres quesos, lettuce, pico de gallo, sour cream, homemade flour torillas
More about Painted Burro - Waltham

