Chicken wraps in Waltham

Go
Waltham restaurants
Toast

Waltham restaurants that serve chicken wraps

Item pic

 

Alltown Fresh Ghost Kitchen

800 South Street, Waltham

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Cajun Chicken Wrap$9.50
Dry Rubbed, Cajun Chicken, lettuce, Tomato, Spicy Slaw, Ranch Dressing and Bacon, All bundled together in a wheat wrap
More about Alltown Fresh Ghost Kitchen
BUFFALO CHICKEN WRAP image

 

NexDine

130 Turner St, Waltham

No reviews yet
Takeout
BUFFALO CHICKEN WRAP$6.99
Roasted Chicken, Green Leaf Lettuce, Red Onion & Shredded Carrots with Buffalo Sauce & Blue Cheese Dressing in a Tomato Wrap
More about NexDine
BUFFALO CHICKEN WRAP image

 

NexDine

55 Walkers Brook Drive, Waltham

No reviews yet
Takeout
BUFFALO CHICKEN WRAP$6.99
Roasted Chicken, Green Leaf Lettuce, Red Onion & Shredded Carrots with Buffalo Sauce & Blue Cheese Dressing in a Tomato Wrap
More about NexDine
3f506520-d5b2-4d83-996a-22a289cd4785 image

 

NexDine

275 Second Ave, Waltham

No reviews yet
Takeout
CHICKEN CAESAR WRAP
Seasoned Grilled Chicken With House-Made Croutons and Crisp Romaine Lettuce tossed with Creamy Caesar Dressing.
More about NexDine
Cricket Cafe & Catering Waltham image

 

Cricket Cafe & Catering Waltham

1075 Main Street, Waltham

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Chicken Caesar Wrap$7.50
Roast Chicken, Lettuce, Croutons, Parmesan Cheese, and Caesar Dressing
Chipotle Chicken Wrap$7.50
More about Cricket Cafe & Catering Waltham
BUFFALO CHICKEN WRAP image

 

NexDine

40 Sylvan Rd, Waltham

No reviews yet
Takeout
BUFFALO CHICKEN WRAP$6.99
Roasted Chicken, Green Leaf Lettuce, Red Onion & Shredded Carrots with Buffalo Sauce & Blue Cheese Dressing in a Tomato Wrap
More about NexDine

Browse other tasty dishes in Waltham

Chicken Salad

Steak Subs

Whoopie Pies

Quesadillas

Chicken Sandwiches

Hummus

Kale Salad

Shrimp Tacos

Map

More near Waltham to explore

Arlington

Avg 4.4 (17 restaurants)

Belmont

Avg 4.2 (13 restaurants)

Watertown

Avg 4.5 (13 restaurants)

Lexington

Avg 4.6 (8 restaurants)

Newton

Avg 4.7 (7 restaurants)

Newtonville

Avg 4.6 (5 restaurants)

Newton Upper Falls

No reviews yet

West Newton

No reviews yet

Lincoln

Avg 4.6 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Boston

Avg 4.3 (342 restaurants)

Worcester

Avg 4.5 (43 restaurants)

Providence

Avg 4.5 (64 restaurants)

Manchester

Avg 4.4 (32 restaurants)

Concord

Avg 4.5 (10 restaurants)

Keene

Avg 3.7 (4 restaurants)

Greenville

Avg 4.6 (37 restaurants)

Pittsburgh

Avg 4.4 (164 restaurants)

Grand Rapids

Avg 4.4 (90 restaurants)

Detroit

Avg 4.4 (72 restaurants)

New York

Avg 4.3 (696 restaurants)

Jacksonville

Avg 4.5 (46 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston