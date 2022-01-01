Chimichangas in Waltham
Waltham restaurants that serve chimichangas
Alltown Fresh Ghost Kitchen
800 South Street, Waltham
|Chicken Chimichanga
|$11.89
Tortilla Stuffed with Cilantro Lime Rice, Pulled Chicken & Queso Fresco. Baked and Finished with Salsa Roja, Crema, Cheddar & Scallions
Painted Burro
99 Third Ave, Waltham
|Chicken Chimichanga
|$22.00
crispy fried flour burrito stuffed with chicken tinga, saffron rice, tres quesos and black beans. Topped with melted cheese, smoky ranchero sauce, baja crema, chipotle mayo, guacamole
Paisano Restaurant
221-223 high st waltham ma 0243, waltham
|Original Chimichanga
|$12.99
Flour tortilla, deep fried, filled w/ beans. Choice of asada, pastor, carnitas, chicken, chorizo. Topped w/ tomato sauce, cheese, lettuce, pico de gallo, sour cream.
|Fajita Chimichanga
|$13.99
Four tortilla. Choice of Steak or chicken, sauteed onions and peppers + cheese, served w/ rice, beans, sour cream. Gaucamole.