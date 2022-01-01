Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chimichangas in Waltham

Waltham restaurants
Waltham restaurants that serve chimichangas

Alltown Fresh Ghost Kitchen image

 

Alltown Fresh Ghost Kitchen

800 South Street, Waltham

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Chicken Chimichanga$11.89
Tortilla Stuffed with Cilantro Lime Rice, Pulled Chicken & Queso Fresco. Baked and Finished with Salsa Roja, Crema, Cheddar & Scallions
More about Alltown Fresh Ghost Kitchen
Painted Burro image

 

Painted Burro

99 Third Ave, Waltham

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Chicken Chimichanga$22.00
crispy fried flour burrito stuffed with chicken tinga, saffron rice, tres quesos and black beans. Topped with melted cheese, smoky ranchero sauce, baja crema, chipotle mayo, guacamole
More about Painted Burro
Consumer pic

 

Paisano Restaurant

221-223 high st waltham ma 0243, waltham

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Original Chimichanga$12.99
Flour tortilla, deep fried, filled w/ beans. Choice of asada, pastor, carnitas, chicken, chorizo. Topped w/ tomato sauce, cheese, lettuce, pico de gallo, sour cream.
Fajita Chimichanga$13.99
Four tortilla. Choice of Steak or chicken, sauteed onions and peppers + cheese, served w/ rice, beans, sour cream. Gaucamole.
More about Paisano Restaurant

