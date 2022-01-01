Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Italian subs in Waltham

Go
Waltham restaurants
Toast

Waltham restaurants that serve italian subs

Item pic

 

Cafe Services

850 Winter St., Waltham

No reviews yet
Takeout
Premium Italian Sub$5.90
Genoa Salami, Smokemaster Ham, Sliced Pepperoni, Italian Provolone, Farm Green Leaf, and Tomatoes
More about Cafe Services
Item pic

 

Cafe Services

900 Winter Street, Waltham

No reviews yet
Takeout
Italian Beef Sub - Roast Beef, Provolone, Lettuce, Pickled Pepper Relish$5.50
Italian Beef Sub - Roast Beef, Provolone, Lettuce, Pickled Pepper Relish
Premium Italian Sub$5.90
Genoa Salami, Hot Capicolla, Mortadella, Italian Provolone, Farm Green Leaf, and Tomatoes
More about Cafe Services
Restaurant banner

 

Watch City Grill

573 Main Street, Waltham

No reviews yet
Takeout
Italian Sub$8.99
Genoa, capicola, mortadella and provolone cheese.
More about Watch City Grill

Browse other tasty dishes in Waltham

Falafel Wraps

Pancakes

Asian Salad

Cheeseburgers

Ravioli

Hot Chocolate

Crispy Chicken

Reuben

Map

More near Waltham to explore

Arlington

Avg 4.4 (20 restaurants)

Watertown

Avg 4.4 (17 restaurants)

Belmont

Avg 4.2 (14 restaurants)

Lexington

Avg 4.6 (13 restaurants)

Newton

Avg 4.7 (8 restaurants)

Newton Upper Falls

No reviews yet

West Newton

No reviews yet

Newtonville

Avg 4.6 (5 restaurants)

Lincoln

Avg 4.6 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Boston

Avg 4.3 (489 restaurants)

Worcester

Avg 4.5 (64 restaurants)

Providence

Avg 4.5 (98 restaurants)

Manchester

Avg 4.4 (41 restaurants)

Concord

Avg 4.5 (16 restaurants)

Keene

Avg 4.1 (9 restaurants)

Greenville

Avg 4.5 (55 restaurants)

Pittsburgh

Avg 4.4 (217 restaurants)

Grand Rapids

Avg 4.4 (115 restaurants)

Detroit

Avg 4.4 (113 restaurants)

New York

Avg 4.3 (1560 restaurants)

Jacksonville

Avg 4.5 (74 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston