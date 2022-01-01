Italian subs in Waltham
Waltham restaurants that serve italian subs
Cafe Services
850 Winter St., Waltham
|Premium Italian Sub
|$5.90
Genoa Salami, Smokemaster Ham, Sliced Pepperoni, Italian Provolone, Farm Green Leaf, and Tomatoes
Cafe Services
900 Winter Street, Waltham
|Italian Beef Sub - Roast Beef, Provolone, Lettuce, Pickled Pepper Relish
|$5.50
Italian Beef Sub - Roast Beef, Provolone, Lettuce, Pickled Pepper Relish
|Premium Italian Sub
|$5.90
Genoa Salami, Hot Capicolla, Mortadella, Italian Provolone, Farm Green Leaf, and Tomatoes