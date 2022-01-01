Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Tuna salad in Waltham

Waltham restaurants
Toast

Waltham restaurants that serve tuna salad

Item pic

 

Cafe Services

850 Winter St., Waltham

No reviews yet
Takeout
Tuna Salad Sandwich$4.35
More about Cafe Services
Tuna Salad Sandwich image

 

Alltown Fresh Ghost Kitchen

800 South Street, Waltham

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Tuna Salad Sandwich$8.89
Pole Caught Tuna Salad, Romaine Lettuce and Tomato on your choice of Toasted Bread.
More about Alltown Fresh Ghost Kitchen
Item pic

WRAPS • SMOOTHIES • SALADS • SANDWICHES

Roots to Rise Cafe

75 3rd Ave, Waltham

Avg 4.9 (30 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Tuna Salad$4.99
our special blend of albacore tuna, diced onions, tomatoes and celery tossed with mayo, salt and pepper contains fish, egg yolks and soy
Tuna Salad$11.99
tuna, mayo, lemon, dill, celery, onion on a bed of lettuce, can be ordered as a sandwich or a wrap
More about Roots to Rise Cafe
Cricket Cafe & Catering Waltham image

 

Cricket Cafe & Catering Waltham

1075 Main Street, Waltham

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Tuna Salad Sandwich$7.50
Tuna, Celery, Mayo, Lettuce and Tomato
More about Cricket Cafe & Catering Waltham
Item pic

 

Cafe Services

900 Winter Street, Waltham

No reviews yet
Takeout
Tuna Salad Sandwich$4.35
More about Cafe Services
Restaurant banner

 

Watch City Grill

573 Main Street, Waltham

No reviews yet
Takeout
Tuna Salad Sub$7.49
More about Watch City Grill

