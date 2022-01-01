Tuna salad in Waltham
Waltham restaurants that serve tuna salad
More about Alltown Fresh Ghost Kitchen
Alltown Fresh Ghost Kitchen
800 South Street, Waltham
|Tuna Salad Sandwich
|$8.89
Pole Caught Tuna Salad, Romaine Lettuce and Tomato on your choice of Toasted Bread.
More about Roots to Rise Cafe
WRAPS • SMOOTHIES • SALADS • SANDWICHES
Roots to Rise Cafe
75 3rd Ave, Waltham
|Tuna Salad
|$4.99
our special blend of albacore tuna, diced onions, tomatoes and celery tossed with mayo, salt and pepper contains fish, egg yolks and soy
|Tuna Salad
|$11.99
tuna, mayo, lemon, dill, celery, onion on a bed of lettuce, can be ordered as a sandwich or a wrap
More about Cricket Cafe & Catering Waltham
Cricket Cafe & Catering Waltham
1075 Main Street, Waltham
|Tuna Salad Sandwich
|$7.50
Tuna, Celery, Mayo, Lettuce and Tomato