Pudding in Waltham

Waltham restaurants
Waltham restaurants that serve pudding

Tempo

474 Moody St, Waltham

Avg 4.2 (1326 reviews)
Takeout
Bread Pudding$10.00
More about Tempo
Roots to Rise Cafe

75 3rd Ave, Waltham

Avg 4.9 (30 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Blueberry Chia Pudding$8.99
energy-packed chia pudding, topped with antioxidant rich blueberries, sweetened with dates, cinnamon, dairy free coconut milk and a sprinkle of sea salt (V, GF, DF)
More about Roots to Rise Cafe

