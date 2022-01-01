Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Pudding in
Waltham
/
Waltham
/
Pudding
Waltham restaurants that serve pudding
FRENCH FRIES
Tempo
474 Moody St, Waltham
Avg 4.2
(1326 reviews)
Bread Pudding
$10.00
More about Tempo
WRAPS • SMOOTHIES • SALADS • SANDWICHES
Roots to Rise Cafe
75 3rd Ave, Waltham
Avg 4.9
(30 reviews)
Blueberry Chia Pudding
$8.99
energy-packed chia pudding, topped with antioxidant rich blueberries, sweetened with dates, cinnamon, dairy free coconut milk and a sprinkle of sea salt (V, GF, DF)
More about Roots to Rise Cafe
