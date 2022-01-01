Chocolate chip cookies in Waltham
Waltham restaurants that serve chocolate chip cookies
Cafe Services
850 Winter St., Waltham
|Chocolate Chip Cookie
|$1.50
|M&M Chocolate Chip Cookie
|$1.50
Alltown Fresh Ghost Kitchen
800 South Street, Waltham
|Fresh Baked Chocolate Chip Cookie
|$1.59
Soft Baked Chocolate Chip Cookie (contains almonds, tree nuts and toffee)
WRAPS • SMOOTHIES • SALADS • SANDWICHES
Roots to Rise Cafe
75 3rd Ave, Waltham
|Chocolate Chip Cookie
|$2.99
locally sourced and extra large artisan cookie - delivered fresh daily
Cafe Services
900 Winter Street, Waltham
|Chocolate Chip and M&M Cookie
|$1.50
|Chocolate Chip Cookie
|$1.50