Nachos in Capitol Hill

Capitol Hill restaurants
Capitol Hill restaurants that serve nachos

Boxcar Tavern - 224 7th Street SE Washington DC 20003 - www.boxcardc.com

224 7th St SE, Washington

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
NACHOS$12.00
Cheddar, refried beans, sour cream, pico de gallo, jalapeno,
guacamole, add Pulled Pork or Chicken $6, Shrimp $8 Steak $9
More about Boxcar Tavern - 224 7th Street SE Washington DC 20003 - www.boxcardc.com
La Collina

747 C Street Southeast, Washington

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Cannoli Nachos$12.00
Crispy cannoli shells served with a side of traditional cannoli cream topped with chocolate chips, pistachio and candied cherries
More about La Collina
PIZZA • SUSHI • HAMBURGERS

The Roost- - Shelter

1401 Pennsylvania Ave SE, Washington

Avg 4.8 (96 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Kitchen Sink Nachos$12.00
HiFi Queso, Pico de Gallo, Black Beans, Crema, Enchilada Sauce, Pickled Peppers, Green Onion
More about The Roost- - Shelter

