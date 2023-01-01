Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Fish and chips in
Navy Yard
/
Washington
/
Navy Yard
/
Fish And Chips
Navy Yard restaurants that serve fish and chips
Gatsby
1205 Half Street Southeast, Washington
Avg 5
(6 reviews)
Fish & Chips
$24.00
More about Gatsby
SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS
Walters Sports Bar
1221 Van St. SE, Washington
Avg 4.7
(36 reviews)
Fish N Chips
$16.00
More about Walters Sports Bar
