Fish and chips in Navy Yard

Navy Yard restaurants
Navy Yard restaurants that serve fish and chips

Gatsby image

 

Gatsby

1205 Half Street Southeast, Washington

Avg 5 (6 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Fish & Chips$24.00
More about Gatsby
Walters Sports Bar image

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

Walters Sports Bar

1221 Van St. SE, Washington

Avg 4.7 (36 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Fish N Chips$16.00
More about Walters Sports Bar

