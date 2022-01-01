Shaw bars & lounges you'll love
Must-try bars & lounges in Shaw
More about All-Purpose
All-Purpose
1250 9th Street NW, Washington
Popular items
Vespa
$20.00
porcini crema, mozz, roasted leeks, wild mushrooms, black truffle sauce
|Chicken Parm Arancini
|$14.00
fried risotto balls, roasted chicken, tomato sugo, mozz, parm
|The Standard
|$16.00
tomato, mozzarella, Siciliana oregano, grana Padano
More about Calico DC
Calico DC
50 Blagden Alley NW, Washington
Popular items
The Classic
$15.00
Philly style, parmesan, basil
The Camden
$16.00
Mozzarella, parmesan, basil
Chili Tots
$12.00
Impossible beef, cheddar cheese, chipotle sour cream, scallions
More about Supra
CHICKEN • FRENCH FRIES
Supra
1205 11th St. NW Supra LLC, Washington
Popular items
AJARULI
$17.00
boat-shaped, sulguni cheese blend & organic egg
EGGPLANT NIGVZIT
$10.00
walnut filling, fresh herbs, pomegranate
|QVELIT
imeruli-style cheese blend, fresh mint
More about La Jambe Shaw
CHEESE
La Jambe Shaw
1550 7th Street NW, Washington
Popular items
Ricotta et Asperges
$12.00
Confit asparagus, vegan almond ricotta, zhug, dukkah crumble
Cheese & Charcuterie
$39.00
chef's choice, comes with condiments and fresh baguette
Elote
$10.00
Charred corn, fresno vinaigrette, tahini yogurt, piment d'Espelette