Shaw bars & lounges you'll love

Must-try bars & lounges in Shaw

All-Purpose image

 

All-Purpose

1250 9th Street NW, Washington

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Vespa$20.00
porcini crema, mozz, roasted leeks, wild mushrooms, black truffle sauce
Chicken Parm Arancini$14.00
fried risotto balls, roasted chicken, tomato sugo, mozz, parm
The Standard$16.00
tomato, mozzarella, Siciliana oregano, grana Padano
More about All-Purpose
Calico DC image

 

Calico DC

50 Blagden Alley NW, Washington

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Popular items
The Classic$15.00
Philly style, parmesan, basil
The Camden$16.00
Mozzarella, parmesan, basil
Chili Tots$12.00
Impossible beef, cheddar cheese, chipotle sour cream, scallions
More about Calico DC
Supra image

CHICKEN • FRENCH FRIES

Supra

1205 11th St. NW Supra LLC, Washington

Avg 4.5 (4704 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
AJARULI$17.00
boat-shaped, sulguni cheese blend & organic egg
EGGPLANT NIGVZIT$10.00
walnut filling, fresh herbs, pomegranate
QVELIT
imeruli-style cheese blend, fresh mint
More about Supra
La Jambe Shaw image

CHEESE

La Jambe Shaw

1550 7th Street NW, Washington

Avg 4.5 (324 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Ricotta et Asperges$12.00
Confit asparagus, vegan almond ricotta, zhug, dukkah crumble
Cheese & Charcuterie$39.00
chef's choice, comes with condiments and fresh baguette
Elote$10.00
Charred corn, fresno vinaigrette, tahini yogurt, piment d'Espelette
More about La Jambe Shaw

