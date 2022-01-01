Chicken sandwiches in U Street Corridor
PASTA • SEAFOOD • SANDWICHES • GRILL • CHICKEN WINGS • FRENCH FRIES
Ben's Next Door
1211 U ST NW, Washington
|Chefe's Fried Chicken Sandwich
|$14.95
Roasted potato wedges, dry rub chicken or spicy honey sriracha, shredded lettuce, tomato, caramelized onion & roasted pepper aioli.
|Chefe's Fried Chicken Sandwich - Lunch
|$12.95
Roasted potato wedges, dry rub chicken or spicy honey sriracha, shredded lettuce, tomato, caramelized onion & roasted pepper aioli.
SANDWICHES • ICE CREAM • HOT DOGS • FROZEN YOGURT • CHILI • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Ben's Chili Bowl
1213 U St NW, Washington
|Chicken Sandwich
|$8.35
A crispy or grilled chicken breast served on a warm bun with your choice of condiments.
Busboys and Poets
2021 14th St NW,, Washington
|Vegan "Chicken" Sandwich
|$15.00
Soy protein, vegan cole slaw, vegan harissa aioli, brioche bun (Vegan).
|Fried Chicken Sandwich
|$15.00
Cage-free, veg-fed, halal fried chicken, buttermilk, shredded lettuce, tomato, dill pickles, harissa aioli, brioche bun.
Possible Allergies: Dairy, Gluten.