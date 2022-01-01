Tuna sandwiches in Wellesley
Wellesley restaurants that serve tuna sandwiches
Cafe Mangal
555 Washington Street, Wellesley
|TUNA SANDWICH
|$15.75
Celery, Sprouts, Shredded Carrots, Lite Mayonnaise on Multi Grain Bread
Tatte Bakery | Wellesley
165 Linden Street, Wellesley
|Tuna Sandwich
|$11.00
Olive oil packed tuna salad, hardboiled egg, shaved red onion, yogurt and dill served on housemade challah.
Contains: Wheat, Dairy, Egg, Fish
|GF Tuna Sandwich
|$11.00
Olive oil packed tuna salad, hardboiled egg, shaved red onion, yogurt & dill.
Contains: Dairy, Egg, Fish