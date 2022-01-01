Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Tuna sandwiches in Wellesley

Wellesley restaurants
Toast

Wellesley restaurants that serve tuna sandwiches

Cafe Mangal image

SMOKED SALMON

Cafe Mangal

555 Washington Street, Wellesley

Avg 4.6 (759 reviews)
Takeout
TUNA SANDWICH$15.75
Celery, Sprouts, Shredded Carrots, Lite Mayonnaise on Multi Grain Bread
More about Cafe Mangal
Item pic

 

Tatte Bakery | Wellesley

165 Linden Street, Wellesley

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Tuna Sandwich$11.00
Olive oil packed tuna salad, hardboiled egg, shaved red onion, yogurt and dill served on housemade challah.
Contains: Wheat, Dairy, Egg, Fish
GF Tuna Sandwich$11.00
Olive oil packed tuna salad, hardboiled egg, shaved red onion, yogurt & dill.
Contains: Dairy, Egg, Fish
More about Tatte Bakery | Wellesley

