West Palm Beach American restaurants you'll love

C.R. Chicks - Village Blvd.
731 Village Boulevard, Suite 108, West Palm Beach
|Chicken Breast Sandwich
|$9.00
Lettuce, Tomato, Mayonnaise
|Chicken, Smashed Potatoes, Salad, & Bread
|$8.55
Wood fired rotisserie chicken, horseradish smashed potatoes, salad, & homemade bread. Enter number of people in quantity. Orders of less than 10 people will be declined. Please contact the store by phone for orders of less than 10 people.
|Smokey (No Chicken)
|$7.00
Penne Pasta in a Tomato Basil Cream Sauce
BBQ
Palm Beach Brisket & BBQ
801 Village Blvd. Suite 307, West Palm Beach
|Pulled Pork Sandwich
|$10.99
Fall off the Bone Pulled Pork, Slaw, Topped with your choice of PBBBQ house-made sauces. Served with savory Kettle Cooked Chips
|St. Louis Style Pork Ribs Dinner
|$21.99
Our classic St. Louis Style Port Ribs, 2 sides of your choice and cornbread.
|Pork Spare Ribs All Natural
|$29.99
Our ribs are meaty, tender, and succulent. When smoked for six hours these ribs turn into meat candy that’s accentuated our specialized rubs and glaze.
One bite into our ribs will cause your taste buds to screaming for more.
SEAFOOD
E.R. Bradley's Saloon
104 Clematis Street, West Palm Beach
|Buffalo Wings 10pc
|$15.00
Golden Crispy / Buffalo sauce / Blue cheese dressing / Carrots / Celery
|Caesar
|$13.00
Romaine, Kale or Brussels / Herb Croutons/ Shaved Parmigiana
|Hollywood Cobb
|$14.00
Romaine / Bacon Bits / Tomato / Egg / Blue Cheese Crumbles / Avocado / Blue cheese Dressing
Stewart's
11711 Okeechobee Blvd, Royal Palm Beach
|(#9) Stewart's Chicken Wrap
|$5.99
Chicken Wrap
Chicken BLT Wrap
Chicken Caesar Wrap
Choose Toppings!
|(#8) Cheesesteak
|$7.49
Steak or Chicken Philly Cheese Steake
Choose Cheese and Toppings!
|(#3) Bacon Cheeseburger
|$5.29
1/4 lb. Burger with Bacon & Cheese Choose Cheese and Toppings!
SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS
American Craft Aleworks
200 Clematis St, West Palm Beach