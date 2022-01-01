Brisket in West Palm Beach

Cholo Soy Cocina image

TACOS • FRENCH FRIES

Cholo Soy Cocina

3715 S Dixie Hwy, West Palm Beach

Avg 4.7 (832 reviews)
Takeout
BRISKET$6.00
SMOKED BRISKET, SALSA CHINO, GUAC, PICKLED RED ONIONS, QUESO FRESCO
More about Cholo Soy Cocina
Kapow! Noodle Bar image

 

Kapow! Noodle Bar

519 Clematis Street, West Palm Beach

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Brisket Pad See Ew$23.00
Mongolian Brisket Bao Bun$5.00
More about Kapow! Noodle Bar
Tropical Smokehouse image

SEAFOOD • BBQ • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Tropical Smokehouse

3815 South Dixie Highway, West Palm Beach

Avg 4 (182 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
BRISKET$18.00
Prime Angus Brisket with Espresso BBQ Sauce
BRISKET EMPANADA$9.00
Smoked Brisket and Queso blended with Pimento, Sweet Potato, & Scallion. Served with BBQ Dipping Sauce.
More about Tropical Smokehouse
Prime All Natural Brisket image

BBQ

Palm Beach Brisket & BBQ

801 Village Blvd. Suite 307, West Palm Beach

Avg 4 (41 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Prime All Natural Brisket$24.99
Our briskets are smoked for 17 hours over an old fashion smoker using only post oak wood. We are confident that you will find our brisket super moist, perfectly satisfying, and a delicacy to enjoy.
Brisket Dinner$24.99
Comes with our 17 hour slow smoke brisket, 2 sides of your choice.
Brisket Sandwich$16.99
Brisket Smoked for 16 hour, topped with coleslaw, on a Potato Bun. Served with Kettle Cooked Chips.
More about Palm Beach Brisket & BBQ
Pho Saigon image

SOUPS • NOODLES

Pho Saigon

4869 Okeechobee Blvd #2, West Palm Beach

Avg 4.5 (715 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
20. Eye Round Steak and Beef Brisket (Tai Chin)$14.99
Famous traditional family recipe beef broth with noodle. Served with basil, cilantro, and bean sprouts. Available hot sauce, chili sauce, sweet sauce, lemon, and jalapeno peppers for you to personally customize your pho.
More about Pho Saigon

