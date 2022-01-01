Brisket in West Palm Beach
TACOS • FRENCH FRIES
Cholo Soy Cocina
3715 S Dixie Hwy, West Palm Beach
|BRISKET
|$6.00
SMOKED BRISKET, SALSA CHINO, GUAC, PICKLED RED ONIONS, QUESO FRESCO
Kapow! Noodle Bar
519 Clematis Street, West Palm Beach
|Brisket Pad See Ew
|$23.00
|Mongolian Brisket Bao Bun
|$5.00
SEAFOOD • BBQ • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Tropical Smokehouse
3815 South Dixie Highway, West Palm Beach
|BRISKET
|$18.00
Prime Angus Brisket with Espresso BBQ Sauce
|BRISKET EMPANADA
|$9.00
Smoked Brisket and Queso blended with Pimento, Sweet Potato, & Scallion. Served with BBQ Dipping Sauce.
BBQ
Palm Beach Brisket & BBQ
801 Village Blvd. Suite 307, West Palm Beach
|Prime All Natural Brisket
|$24.99
Our briskets are smoked for 17 hours over an old fashion smoker using only post oak wood. We are confident that you will find our brisket super moist, perfectly satisfying, and a delicacy to enjoy.
|Brisket Dinner
|$24.99
Comes with our 17 hour slow smoke brisket, 2 sides of your choice.
|Brisket Sandwich
|$16.99
Brisket Smoked for 16 hour, topped with coleslaw, on a Potato Bun. Served with Kettle Cooked Chips.
SOUPS • NOODLES
Pho Saigon
4869 Okeechobee Blvd #2, West Palm Beach
|20. Eye Round Steak and Beef Brisket (Tai Chin)
|$14.99
Famous traditional family recipe beef broth with noodle. Served with basil, cilantro, and bean sprouts. Available hot sauce, chili sauce, sweet sauce, lemon, and jalapeno peppers for you to personally customize your pho.