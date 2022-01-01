Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chicken salad sandwiches in Westport

Westport restaurants that serve chicken salad sandwiches

Sherwood Diner Connecticut image

 

Sherwood Diner Connecticut

901 Post Road E., Westport

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Chicken Salad Sandwich$10.00
Served with lettuce & tomato.
More about Sherwood Diner Connecticut
Hook'd on the Sound @ The Halfway House image

 

Hook'd on the Sound @ The Halfway House

260 Compo Road South, Westport

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Chicken Salad Sandwich$9.00
More about Hook'd on the Sound @ The Halfway House
The Porch at Christie's image

 

The Porch at Christie's

161 cross highway, Westport

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Chicken Salad Sandwich$12.00
More about The Porch at Christie's
#3 Sandwich - Green Godess Chicken Salad image

SMOKED SALMON • SALADS • SANDWICHES • PASTRY

Aux Delices

1035 Post Rd E, Westport

Avg 4.1 (70 reviews)
Takeout
#3 Sandwich - Green Goddess Chicken Salad$10.99
All natural white meat chicken salad, green goddess dressing, lettuce, tomato, multigrain baguette.
More about Aux Delices

