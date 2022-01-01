Pies in Westport
Westport restaurants that serve pies
More about MATCH BURGER LOBSTER
SEAFOOD • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS
MATCH BURGER LOBSTER
580 Riverside Ave, Westport
|KEY LIME PIE
|$9.00
like Joe's
More about Kneads Bakery, Cafe & Mill
Kneads Bakery, Cafe & Mill
580 Riverside Ave, Westport
|Strawberry Rhubarb Pie
|$40.00
|Rhubarb Pie
|$40.00
Richter's farm rhubarb, crumb topping, whole grain crust
More about The Porch at Christie's
The Porch at Christie's
161 cross highway, Westport
|Whoopie Pie
|$4.00