Pies in Westport

Westport restaurants
Westport restaurants that serve pies

SEAFOOD • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

MATCH BURGER LOBSTER

580 Riverside Ave, Westport

Avg 4.6 (725 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
KEY LIME PIE$9.00
like Joe's
Kneads Bakery, Cafe & Mill

580 Riverside Ave, Westport

No reviews yet
Takeout
Strawberry Rhubarb Pie$40.00
Rhubarb Pie$40.00
Richter's farm rhubarb, crumb topping, whole grain crust
The Porch at Christie's

161 cross highway, Westport

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Whoopie Pie$4.00
GRILL • HAMBURGERS

Little Barn

1050 Post Rd E, Westport

Avg 4 (355 reviews)
Takeout
Chicken Pot Pie$18.95
braised chicken, carrots, peas & onions in a rich cream sauce, topped with a flaky puff pastry
