Curry chicken in Westport

Westport restaurants
Westport restaurants that serve curry chicken

Tengda of Westport image

SMOKED SALMON • SUSHI

Tengda of Westport - Westport

1330 Post Rd E, Westport

Avg 4 (278 reviews)
Takeout
Thai Curry Chicken(L)
More about Tengda of Westport - Westport
Item pic

 

Yuki Kitchen - Westport

903 Post Road East, Westport

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Japanese Curry Chicken Rice$15.00
Tender chicken, carrots and potatoes cooked in a rich, savory curry sauce. Kid-friendly, packed with flavor and never boring. Accentuated with crimson red
Fukujinzuke relish (sweet pickles).
Japanese Chicken Curry$18.00
An ultimate childhood comfort food. Tender chicken, carrots and potatoes cooked in a rich and savory curry sauce. Mild on heat and sweet with a touch of apple, making it pleasing for everyone in the family. Toddler and kid-friendly. Served over rice, alongside fukujinzuke, a bright crimson relish made of finely chopped daikon, lotus root and eggplant.
More about Yuki Kitchen - Westport

