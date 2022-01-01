Williamsburg pizza restaurants you'll love

Must-try pizza restaurants in Williamsburg

Anna's Brick Oven Pizza and Pasta image

 

Anna's Brick Oven Pizza and Pasta

2021 Richmond Road, Williamsburg

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Philly Cheese Steak$9.99
Thinly sliced Ribeye steak with grilled onions, white American
cheese, lettuce, tomato, mayo and dressing
Large Anna's House Salad$8.99
Mixed greens, grape tomatoes, red onions, olives,
gorgonzola cheese in our homemade vinaigrette
Buffalo Wings Breaded$9.50
Lightly breaded and fried in spicy
wing sauce, served with ranch dressing
More about Anna's Brick Oven Pizza and Pasta
Jimmy's Oven and Grill image

PIZZA • GRILL

Jimmy's Oven and Grill

7201 Richmond Rd., Williamsburg

Avg 3.9 (223 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Cheeseburger$9.00
Mozzarella Sticks$7.00
K Grilled Cheese Sandwich$6.00
More about Jimmy's Oven and Grill

