Williamsburg pizza restaurants you'll love
Must-try pizza restaurants in Williamsburg
More about Anna's Brick Oven Pizza and Pasta
Anna's Brick Oven Pizza and Pasta
2021 Richmond Road, Williamsburg
|Popular items
|Philly Cheese Steak
|$9.99
Thinly sliced Ribeye steak with grilled onions, white American
cheese, lettuce, tomato, mayo and dressing
|Large Anna's House Salad
|$8.99
Mixed greens, grape tomatoes, red onions, olives,
gorgonzola cheese in our homemade vinaigrette
|Buffalo Wings Breaded
|$9.50
Lightly breaded and fried in spicy
wing sauce, served with ranch dressing