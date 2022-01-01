Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Chocolate chip cookies in
Williamsburg
/
Williamsburg
/
Chocolate Chip Cookies
Williamsburg restaurants that serve chocolate chip cookies
PIZZA
The Bake Shop
204 Armistead Ave, Williamsburg
Avg 4.6
(61 reviews)
CHOCOLATE CHIP COOKIES
$4.00
More about The Bake Shop
FRENCH FRIES
Moody's Kitchen
7129 Merrimac Trail, Williamsburg
Avg 5
(14 reviews)
Chocolate Chip Cookies
$5.00
More about Moody's Kitchen
