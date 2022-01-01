Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Prawns in
Williamsburg
/
Williamsburg
/
Prawns
Williamsburg restaurants that serve prawns
Masala Craft
5223 Monticello Ave, Suite- E, Williamsburg
No reviews yet
Ajwaini Prawns
$21.00
Jumbo Prawns, Turmeric, Carom Seeds (GF)
More about Masala Craft
Waypoint Seafood & Grill
1480 Quarterpath Road, Williamsburg
No reviews yet
Prawn | Spicy Tomato | Vodka Dressing
$7.00
More about Waypoint Seafood & Grill
