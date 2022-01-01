Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Prawns in Williamsburg

Go
Williamsburg restaurants
Toast

Williamsburg restaurants that serve prawns

Consumer pic

 

Masala Craft

5223 Monticello Ave, Suite- E, Williamsburg

No reviews yet
Takeout
Ajwaini Prawns$21.00
Jumbo Prawns, Turmeric, Carom Seeds (GF)
More about Masala Craft
Consumer pic

 

Waypoint Seafood & Grill

1480 Quarterpath Road, Williamsburg

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Prawn | Spicy Tomato | Vodka Dressing$7.00
More about Waypoint Seafood & Grill

Browse other tasty dishes in Williamsburg

Burritos

Philly Cheesesteaks

Pretzels

Chicken Sandwiches

Pork Belly

Bacon Cheeseburgers

Cheeseburgers

Grits

Map

More near Williamsburg to explore

Newport News

Avg 4.5 (36 restaurants)

Hampton

Avg 4.6 (25 restaurants)

Yorktown

Avg 4.5 (13 restaurants)

Poquoson

Avg 4.6 (7 restaurants)

Hopewell

Avg 4.7 (6 restaurants)

Smithfield

Avg 4.6 (5 restaurants)

Hayes

Avg 4.2 (3 restaurants)

Gloucester

Avg 4.4 (3 restaurants)

New Kent

Avg 4.4 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Richmond

Avg 4.4 (240 restaurants)

Virginia Beach

Avg 4.4 (147 restaurants)

California

Avg 3.8 (3 restaurants)

Elizabeth City

Avg 4.6 (3 restaurants)

Cambridge

Avg 4.9 (8 restaurants)

Salisbury

Avg 4.5 (15 restaurants)

Austin

Avg 4.4 (825 restaurants)

Nashville

Avg 4.4 (332 restaurants)

Phoenix

Avg 4.4 (263 restaurants)

Riverside

Avg 4.2 (65 restaurants)

Rochester

Avg 4.4 (66 restaurants)

Jacksonville

Avg 4.5 (74 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston