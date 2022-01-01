Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chips and salsa in Willoughby

Willoughby restaurants
Willoughby restaurants that serve chips and salsa

Sol image

TAPAS • FRENCH FRIES

Sol

38257 Glenn Ave, Willoughby

Avg 4.4 (481 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Malanga Chips And Salsa$7.00
More about Sol
Item pic

 

Barrio

4061 Erie Street, Willoughby

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Pineapple Salsa + Chips$6.50
sweet + mild
Salsa Verde + Chips$5.50
medium
Corn Salsa + Chips$6.00
with Peppers, mild
More about Barrio

