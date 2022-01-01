Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Chips and salsa in
Willoughby
/
Willoughby
/
Chips And Salsa
Willoughby restaurants that serve chips and salsa
TAPAS • FRENCH FRIES
Sol
38257 Glenn Ave, Willoughby
Avg 4.4
(481 reviews)
Malanga Chips And Salsa
$7.00
More about Sol
Barrio
4061 Erie Street, Willoughby
No reviews yet
Pineapple Salsa + Chips
$6.50
sweet + mild
Salsa Verde + Chips
$5.50
medium
Corn Salsa + Chips
$6.00
with Peppers, mild
More about Barrio
