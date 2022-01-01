Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Tortas in Wilmington

Wilmington restaurants
Wilmington restaurants that serve tortas

TACOS

Tex Mex Burrito

514 Philadelphia Pike, Wilmington

Avg 4.5 (898 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Torta Milanesa de Pollo (Breaded chicken)$12.99
Homemade bread buns with meat of your choice. Stuffed with beans, mayonnaise, queso fresco, tomato, onions, avocado, lettuce and vinegar chili peppers.
Torta chorizo (Mexican sausage)$12.99
Homemade bread buns with meat. Stuffed with beans, mayonnaise, queso fresco, tomato, onions, avocado, lettuce and vinegar chili peppers.
Torta carnitas$12.99
Homemade bread buns with meat. Stuffed with beans, mayonnaise, queso fresco, tomato, onions, avocado, lettuce and vinegar chili peppers.
GRILL

Tex Mex Burrito - Newport

2307 W Newport Pike, Wilmington

Avg 4.6 (137 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Torta Hawaiiana$13.50
Hotdogs franks, ham, pineapple, and oaxaca cheese
Torta de Milanesa de pollo$10.99
Torta de Milanesa de rez$10.99
