Turkey wraps in Wilmington
Wilmington restaurants that serve turkey wraps
GoodEase
3619 Silverside Road, Wilmington
|Turkey Apple & Feta Wrap
|$9.95
Natural turkey, cranberries, apple slices, Feta and Romaine with honey raspberry dressing stuffed in a plain wrap.
Served with pickles and chips.
WRAPS • PIZZA • SANDWICHES
Twist'd Tomato
4569 New Linden Hill Rd, Wilmington
|TURKEY WRAP
|$10.99
DiMeo's Pizza
831 north market street, Wilmington
|California Turkey Wrap
|$11.00
bacon, avocado, American cheese, lettuce, tomato, mustard, aioli
Stitch House Brewery
829 North Market Street, Wilmington
|Cranberry Turkey WRAP
|$16.00