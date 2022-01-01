Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Turkey wraps in Wilmington

Wilmington restaurants
Wilmington restaurants that serve turkey wraps

Item pic

 

GoodEase

3619 Silverside Road, Wilmington

No reviews yet
Takeout
Turkey Apple & Feta Wrap$9.95
Natural turkey, cranberries, apple slices, Feta and Romaine with honey raspberry dressing stuffed in a plain wrap.
Served with pickles and chips.
More about GoodEase
Twist'd Tomato image

WRAPS • PIZZA • SANDWICHES

Twist'd Tomato

4569 New Linden Hill Rd, Wilmington

Avg 4.6 (108 reviews)
Takeout
TURKEY WRAP$10.99
More about Twist'd Tomato
Dimeos image

 

DiMeo's Pizza

831 north market street, Wilmington

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
California Turkey Wrap$11.00
bacon, avocado, American cheese, lettuce, tomato, mustard, aioli
More about DiMeo's Pizza
Stitch House Brewery image

 

Stitch House Brewery

829 North Market Street, Wilmington

Avg 4.5 (336 reviews)
Takeout
Cranberry Turkey WRAP$16.00
More about Stitch House Brewery
IM Coffee image

SMOOTHIES

IM Coffee

1105 N Market St, Wilmington

Avg 4.7 (42 reviews)
Takeout
Spicy Turkey Wrap$8.00
Mix Greens, Roast Turkey, Tomato, Onion, Sriracha Aioli Wrapped in your Choice Tortilla.
Wicked Turkey Wrap$9.25
Wheat Tortilla w/ Organic Hummus, Fresh Avocado, Mix Greens, Tomato, Cucumber
More about IM Coffee

