Carrot cake in Woodland Hills

Woodland Hills restaurants
Woodland Hills restaurants that serve carrot cake

CUPCAKES • CAKES

SusieCakes - Woodland Hills

6250 Topanga Canyon Blvd, Woodland Hills

Avg 4.6 (759 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Carrot Cake$0.00
Baked with pecans & golden raisins, layered with our unique “praline filling” & topped with traditional cream cheese frosting.
More about SusieCakes - Woodland Hills
PIZZA • PASTA • SOUPS • SALADS • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN

Nicola's Kitchen

20969 Ventura Blvd, Woodland Hills

Avg 4.6 (778 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Carrot Cake$10.00
More about Nicola's Kitchen
Lodge Bread - Woodland Hills - 20929 ventura blvd #22

20929 ventura blvd #22, woodland hills

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Carrot Olive Cake$6.00
More about Lodge Bread - Woodland Hills - 20929 ventura blvd #22
BAGELS • SANDWICHES

Old New York Deli & Bakery Co

6209 Topanga Canyon Blvd, Woodland Hills

Avg 4.1 (899 reviews)
Takeout
Carrot Cake Slice$7.99
More about Old New York Deli & Bakery Co
Modern B&B L.A. - 6256 Topanga Canyon Blvd #1200

6256 Topanga Canyon Blvd #1200, Woodland Hills

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Carrot Cake Cupcake$5.50
Gluten Free, Nut Free. Contains Soy, Dairy and Corn
More about Modern B&B L.A. - 6256 Topanga Canyon Blvd #1200

