Chicken soup in
Worcester
/
Worcester
/
Chicken Soup
Worcester restaurants that serve chicken soup
PIZZA
Ciao Bella
402 grove st, Worcester
Avg 3.7
(227 reviews)
Lemon Chicken Soup
$7.99
More about Ciao Bella
The Boynton
117 Highland Street, Worcester
No reviews yet
Chicken Rice Soup
$6.00
More about The Boynton
Cafe Services
440 Lincoln St, Worcester
No reviews yet
Chicken Tortilla Soup
$2.89
Celebrating Cinco de Mayo
Enjoy a Flavorful Cup of our Mexican Inspired Chicken Tortilla Soup
More about Cafe Services
