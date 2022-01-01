Chocolate cake in Worcester
More about deadhorse hill
deadhorse hill
281 main street, Worcester
|chocolate cake
|$10.00
A deadhorse hill classic. Our dark chocolate cake is layered with espresso buttercream, a sprinkle of cocoa nibs + a little bit of vanilla whipped cream.
More about Dino's Ristorante Italiano
Dino's Ristorante Italiano
13 Lord Street, Worcester
|Chocolate Cake
|$8.00
Layers of chocolate cake & creamy chocolate mousse, topped with chocolate ganache, whipped cream & chocolate morsels
More about Boulevard Diner - Worcester
Boulevard Diner - Worcester
155 Shrewsbury Street, Worcester
|Chocolate Cake
|$4.65