Chocolate cake in Worcester

Go
Worcester restaurants
Toast

Worcester restaurants that serve chocolate cake

deadhorse hill image

SEAFOOD • SALADS

deadhorse hill

281 main street, Worcester

Avg 4.8 (1772 reviews)
Takeout
chocolate cake$10.00
A deadhorse hill classic. Our dark chocolate cake is layered with espresso buttercream, a sprinkle of cocoa nibs + a little bit of vanilla whipped cream.
More about deadhorse hill
Consumer pic

PIZZA

Ciao Bella

402 grove st, Worcester

Avg 3.7 (227 reviews)
Takeout
Chocolate Cake$6.59
More about Ciao Bella
Dino's Ristorante Italiano image

 

Dino's Ristorante Italiano

13 Lord Street, Worcester

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chocolate Cake$8.00
Layers of chocolate cake & creamy chocolate mousse, topped with chocolate ganache, whipped cream & chocolate morsels
More about Dino's Ristorante Italiano
Boulevard Diner - Worcester image

 

Boulevard Diner - Worcester

155 Shrewsbury Street, Worcester

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chocolate Cake$4.65
More about Boulevard Diner - Worcester
Restaurant banner

 

Nuestra

55 Pearl St, Worcester

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Triple Chocolate cake$7.00
More about Nuestra

