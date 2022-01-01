Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Cobb salad in Akron

Akron restaurants
Akron restaurants that serve cobb salad

SEAFOOD • GRILL • HAMBURGERS

Ido Bar & Grill

1537 S Main St, Akron

Avg 4.4 (1058 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Cobb Salad$13.99
Mixed greens, chicken, bacon, Monterey Jack and Cheddar cheese, bleu cheese, black olives & tomatoes.
More about Ido Bar & Grill
Zeppe's Pizzeria - Green

3333 Massillon Rd, Akron

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Cobb Salad$10.99
Grilled chicken, crispy bacon, bleu cheese crumbles, tomatoes, black olives, hard-boiled egg, lettuce, creamy avocado ranch dressing.
More about Zeppe's Pizzeria - Green
Hooley House Sports Pub & Grille

145 Montrose West Ave, Copley

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Cobb Salad$10.00
Rows of diced grilled chicken, chopped bacon, sliced eggs, avocado slices, diced tomatoes and crumbled bleu cheese over a spring mix and romaine.
More about Hooley House Sports Pub & Grille
Twisted Tomato Pizzeria - Akron

325 S. Main St., Akron

No reviews yet
Takeout
Cobb Salad$10.00
Romaine Blend, Bacon, Cherry Tomatoes, Onions, Egg, Mozzarella/provolone cheese, topped with croutons.
More about Twisted Tomato Pizzeria - Akron

