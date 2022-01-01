Cobb salad in Akron
Akron restaurants that serve cobb salad
SEAFOOD • GRILL • HAMBURGERS
Ido Bar & Grill
1537 S Main St, Akron
|Cobb Salad
|$13.99
Mixed greens, chicken, bacon, Monterey Jack and Cheddar cheese, bleu cheese, black olives & tomatoes.
Zeppe's Pizzeria - Green
3333 Massillon Rd, Akron
|Cobb Salad
|$10.99
Grilled chicken, crispy bacon, bleu cheese crumbles, tomatoes, black olives, hard-boiled egg, lettuce, creamy avocado ranch dressing.
Hooley House Sports Pub & Grille
145 Montrose West Ave, Copley
|Cobb Salad
|$10.00
Rows of diced grilled chicken, chopped bacon, sliced eggs, avocado slices, diced tomatoes and crumbled bleu cheese over a spring mix and romaine.