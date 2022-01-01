Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Honey chicken in Akron

Akron restaurants
Akron restaurants that serve honey chicken

NoHi Pop-up image

 

NoHi Pop-up

778 North Main St., Akron

No reviews yet
Takeout
Akron Honey Chicken Noodle Bowl$16.00
Charred boneless skinless chicken thighs marinated with local Akron Honey on top of thin egg noodles, bok choy, and fried garlic. (Dry Noodles. No soup).
More about NoHi Pop-up
Item pic

PIZZA • GYROS • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS

EuroGyro

444 East Exchange St, Akron

Avg 4.1 (10974 reviews)
Takeout
SM Honey Gold Chicken Pizza$11.99
Our honey gold sauce with melted provolone and mozzarella cheese topped with grilled chicken, onions, and bacon smothered in honey gold sauce
LG Honey Gold Chicken Pizza$15.99
Our honey gold sauce with melted provolone and mozzarella cheese topped with grilled chicken, onions, and bacon smothered in honey gold sauce
More about EuroGyro

