Crab cake sandwiches in Alexandria
Alexandria restaurants that serve crab cake sandwiches
More about Vola's Dockside Grill & Hi-Tide Lounge
SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES
Vola's Dockside Grill & Hi-Tide Lounge
101 N Union St, Alexandria
|Crab Cake Sandwich
|$24.00
bibb lettuce, marinated tomato, jalapeno tarter sauce, brioche bun , served with old bay fries
More about The Light Horse
SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS
The Light Horse
715 King Street, Alexandria
|Crab Cake Sandwich
|$17.00
Broiled Crab Cake, Tomato, Lettuce, Red Onion on Brioche Bun. Served with Old Bay French Fries and Chipotle Remoulade Sauce17
More about Hank's Oyster Bar Old Town
Hank's Oyster Bar Old Town
818 N St Asaph St, Alexandria
|Crab Cake Sandwich
|$21.00
Griddled panko-crusted crab cake, cayenne remoulade, and watercress on a toasted brioche roll.
Served with Old Bay Fries.
More about Table Talk
SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES
Table Talk
1623 Duke St, Alexandria
|Crab Cake Sandwich
|$13.25
More about Chadwicks
SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS
Chadwicks
203 Strand Street, Alexandria
|Crab Cake Sandwich
|$20.00
Jumbo lump crab, smoked tomato aioli, potato kaiser, lettuce, tomato, pickles
More about Murphy's Grand Irish Pub
SMOKED SALMON • CHICKEN WINGS • FRENCH FRIES
Murphy's Grand Irish Pub
713 King St, Alexandria
|Crab Cake Sandwich
|$14.00
Made fresh daily with blended jumbo lump crabmeat, baked and served with cottage fries