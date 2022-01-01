Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Crab cake sandwiches in Alexandria

Go
Alexandria restaurants
Toast

Alexandria restaurants that serve crab cake sandwiches

Vola's Dockside Grill & Hi-Tide Lounge image

SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES

Vola's Dockside Grill & Hi-Tide Lounge

101 N Union St, Alexandria

Avg 4 (3296 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Crab Cake Sandwich$24.00
bibb lettuce, marinated tomato, jalapeno tarter sauce, brioche bun , served with old bay fries
More about Vola's Dockside Grill & Hi-Tide Lounge
Item pic

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

The Light Horse

715 King Street, Alexandria

Avg 4.1 (942 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Crab Cake Sandwich$17.00
Broiled Crab Cake, Tomato, Lettuce, Red Onion on Brioche Bun. Served with Old Bay French Fries and Chipotle Remoulade Sauce17
More about The Light Horse
Item pic

 

Hank's Oyster Bar Old Town

818 N St Asaph St, Alexandria

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Crab Cake Sandwich$21.00
Griddled panko-crusted crab cake, cayenne remoulade, and watercress on a toasted brioche roll.
Served with Old Bay Fries.
More about Hank's Oyster Bar Old Town
Table Talk image

SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

Table Talk

1623 Duke St, Alexandria

Avg 4 (1512 reviews)
Takeout
Crab Cake Sandwich$13.25
More about Table Talk
Chadwicks image

SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS

Chadwicks

203 Strand Street, Alexandria

Avg 4.2 (1630 reviews)
Takeout
Crab Cake Sandwich$20.00
Jumbo lump crab, smoked tomato aioli, potato kaiser, lettuce, tomato, pickles
More about Chadwicks
Item pic

SMOKED SALMON • CHICKEN WINGS • FRENCH FRIES

Murphy's Grand Irish Pub

713 King St, Alexandria

Avg 3.8 (981 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Crab Cake Sandwich$14.00
Made fresh daily with blended jumbo lump crabmeat, baked and served with cottage fries
More about Murphy's Grand Irish Pub
Belle Haven Pizzeria image

PIZZA • SMOKED SALMON • FRENCH FRIES

Belle Haven Pizzeria

1401 Belle Haven Rd, Alexandria

Avg 4.5 (634 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Crab Cake Sandwich$18.00
House made crab cake served on a brioche bun with lettuce, tomato, chipotle mayo, and choice of side
More about Belle Haven Pizzeria

Browse other tasty dishes in Alexandria

Avocado Salad

Nachos

Rice Bowls

Steak Quesadillas

Chicken Nuggets

Jerk Chicken

Chips And Salsa

Arugula Salad

Neighborhood Map

Neighborhoods within Alexandria to explore

Old Town Alexandria

Avg 4.2 (34 restaurants)
Map

More near Alexandria to explore

Washington

Avg 4.4 (621 restaurants)

Arlington

Avg 4.3 (408 restaurants)

Falls Church

Avg 4.4 (27 restaurants)

Springfield

Avg 4.6 (19 restaurants)

Oxon Hill

Avg 4 (18 restaurants)

Annandale

Avg 5 (7 restaurants)

District Heights

Avg 2.7 (4 restaurants)

Suitland

No reviews yet

Capitol Heights

No reviews yet
Map

More popular cities to explore

Washington

Avg 4.4 (621 restaurants)

Baltimore

Avg 4.4 (330 restaurants)

California

Avg 3.8 (3 restaurants)

Easton

Avg 4.5 (4 restaurants)

Cambridge

Avg 4.9 (8 restaurants)

Winchester

Avg 4.4 (9 restaurants)

Tampa

Avg 4.3 (271 restaurants)

San Antonio

Avg 4.4 (317 restaurants)

Birmingham

Avg 4.5 (151 restaurants)

Nashville

Avg 4.4 (329 restaurants)

Austin

Avg 4.4 (825 restaurants)

Orlando

Avg 4.4 (214 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston