Cake in Allston
Allston restaurants that serve cake
Hopewell Bar & Kitchen
1277 Commonwealth Avenue, Allston
|Warm Chocolate Lava Cake
|$9.75
Little Tao - 1153 Commonwealth Ave
1153 Commonwealth Ave, Allston
|红糖糍粑 Brown Sugar Rice Cake (4PCS)
|$6.95
ICE CREAM • FROZEN YOGURT
The Scoop N Scootery Allston
75 Linden St, Allston
|CAKE CINNER
|$9.79
Cake batter ice cream with a red velvet core, topped with white chocolate chips and homemade cinnamon whipped cream
ALLSTON - Lone Star Taco Bar
479 Cambridge st, Allston
|TRES LECHES CAKE
|$8.00
|JALAPEÑO CORN CAKES
|$11.00
griddled fresh corn and jalapeño pancakes served with butter and maple syrup
One serving of vanilla sheet cake, soaked with sweetened condensed milk and evaporated milk topped with whipped cream and berry compote.
Turkish Lazuri Cafe - Allston - 487 Cambridge St
487 Cambridge St, BOSTON
|Tres Leches Cake
|$7.50
Homemade light and fluffy cake soaked in milk with different flavors, Caramel or Raspberry.
Pavement Coffeehouse - Allston
1243 Commonwealth Ave, Allston
|Coffee Cake Muffin
|$4.00
ICE CREAM • FROZEN YOGURT
FoMu Ice Cream
123 Guest Street, Brighton
|Peanut Butter Mud Pie Cake- 8"
|$62.95
chocolate and peanut butter ice cream, GF chocolate cake, chocolate ganache, crushed peanuts.
(contains peanuts, soy, coconut)
*customizations not available at this time.
**No Refunds on advanced orders
|Chocolate Chip Cookie Cake- 6"
|$48.95
Made with chocolate and vanilla ice creams, house made GF chocolate chip cookies and vanilla buttercream.
*Customization is not available at this time.
**No Refunds on advanced orders
|Cookies + Cream Cake- 6"
|$48.95
vanilla and cookies & cream ice cream, crushed chocolate sandwich cookie, vanilla buttercream.
(contains gluten, soy, coconut)
* Customizations not available at this time
**No Refunds on advanced orders