Katsu in
Anaheim
/
Anaheim
/
Katsu
Anaheim restaurants that serve katsu
Anytime Hawaiian
1650 S Harbor Blvd,, Anaheim
No reviews yet
Chicken Katsu
$14.99
More about Anytime Hawaiian
SEAFOOD • BBQ
Anytime Hawaiian - Anaheim
1650 S Harbor Blvd, Anaheim
Avg 4.1
(82 reviews)
Chicken Katsu
$13.99
More about Anytime Hawaiian - Anaheim
Browse other tasty dishes in Anaheim
Chicken Tenders
Tacos
Cake
California Rolls
Salmon
Mac And Cheese
Chicken Teriyaki
Short Ribs
More near Anaheim to explore
Santa Ana
Avg 4.5
(30 restaurants)
Orange
Avg 4.4
(29 restaurants)
Fullerton
Avg 4.5
(21 restaurants)
Garden Grove
Avg 4.3
(18 restaurants)
Brea
Avg 4.4
(13 restaurants)
Placentia
Avg 4.3
(7 restaurants)
Buena Park
Avg 4.2
(6 restaurants)
Yorba Linda
Avg 4.4
(6 restaurants)
Stanton
Avg 4.4
(4 restaurants)
More popular cities to explore
Los Angeles
Avg 4.4
(491 restaurants)
Riverside
Avg 4.3
(32 restaurants)
Oxnard
Avg 4.5
(9 restaurants)
San Diego
Avg 4.4
(444 restaurants)
Bakersfield
Avg 4.4
(29 restaurants)
Santa Maria
Avg 4.5
(4 restaurants)
Nashville
Avg 4.4
(215 restaurants)
Birmingham
Avg 4.5
(113 restaurants)
Cincinnati
Avg 4.5
(183 restaurants)
Washington
Avg 4.4
(432 restaurants)
San Antonio
Avg 4.4
(188 restaurants)
Las Vegas
Avg 4.4
(215 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston