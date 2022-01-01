Andover bars & lounges you'll love
Must-try bars & lounges in Andover
More about Acapulco Mexican Restaurant
TACOS • SEAFOOD • SALADS • CHICKEN • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS
Acapulco Mexican Restaurant
18015 Ulysses St. NE, Ham Lake
|Popular items
|Taco Family Platter
|$44.99
Feeds 4-6 people. Taco bar includes shredded chipotle chicken, seasoned ground beef, refried beans, rice, lettuce, cheese, pico de gallo, guacamole, sour cream, your choice of hard or soft shells and our famous cheese sauce.
|Acapulco Bowl
|$12.99
A twist on a Mexican favorite. A bowl filled with seasonal greens, our classic Mexican rice, fired roasted vegetables, black beans, shredded beef or chicken. Topped with guacamole, pico de gallo, shredded cheese and cilantro.
|Taquitos Appz
|$11.99
Six crispy corn tortillas stuffed, then rolled with shredded beef or chicken. Served with sides of guacamole, sour cream and Our Famous Cheese Sauce.
More about Acapulco Mexican Restaurant
TACOS • SEAFOOD • SALADS • CHICKEN • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS
Acapulco Mexican Restaurant
13753 Ibis Street NW, Andover
|Popular items
|Our Famous Cheese Sauce
|$6.49
A secret family recipe, so secret the family doesn't even know.
|Taco Family Platter
|$44.99
Feeds 4-6 people. Taco bar includes shredded chipotle chicken, seasoned ground beef, refried beans, rice, lettuce, cheese, pico de gallo, guacamole, sour cream, your choice of hard or soft shells and our famous cheese sauce.
|Taquitos Appz
|$11.99
Six crispy corn tortillas stuffed, then rolled with shredded beef or chicken. Served with sides of guacamole, sour cream and Our Famous Cheese Sauce.
More about Beef 'O' Brady's
WRAPS • SOUPS • SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS
Beef 'O' Brady's
15190 Bluebird St NW, Andover
|Popular items
|Chicken Fajitas
|$11.99
Seasoned chicken grilled with peppers and onions on a sizzling skillet. Served with warm soft flour tortillas, our signature salsa, cheddar jack cheese and sour cream. (760 Cal)
|Boneless 10 Wings
|$11.59
10 crunchy boneless breaded chicken pieces. (540-1190 CAL)
|Amarillo Firecracker Burger
|$2.49
Angus topped with smoked bacon, fried jalapeños, pepper jack cheese and sweet jalapeño aioli. (1450 Cal)
More about Margie's Kitchen & Cocktails
PIZZA • HAMBURGERS
Margie's Kitchen & Cocktails
13735 Round Lake Blvd NW, Suite 105, Andover
|Popular items
|Jalapeno Jam Burger
|$15.00
Monterrey Jack + Bacon + Crispy Onions + Housemade Pepper Jelly + Tomatillo Cream
|Burrata Crostini
|$14.00
Fresh Burrata + Heirloom Tomatoes + Fiddlehead Farms Micro-basil + Honey Balsamic Reduction + Served on Grilled Crostini
|Thai Chipotle Pasta
|$20.00
Tomatillo + Onion + Peppers + Cream + Spinach Fettuccine + Garlic Crostini