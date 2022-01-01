Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Seaweed salad in Ann Arbor

Go
Ann Arbor restaurants
Toast

Ann Arbor restaurants that serve seaweed salad

Item pic

 

Ichiban Restaurants - Ann Arbor

4641 washtenaw ave, Ann Arbor

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Seaweed Salad (C)$9.20
Seaweed Salad (C)$8.00
More about Ichiban Restaurants - Ann Arbor
Seaweed Salad image

SEAFOOD • SUSHI • POKE

Wolverine Sushi Bar

413 E HURON ST #C, Ann Arbor

Avg 3.8 (139 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Seaweed Salad$5.00
More about Wolverine Sushi Bar

Browse other tasty dishes in Ann Arbor

Veggie Quesadillas

Rangoon

Kale Salad

Cobb Salad

Pies

Blueberry Pancakes

Filet Mignon

Chicken Caesar Wraps

Neighborhood Map

Neighborhoods within Ann Arbor to explore

Downtown Ann Arbor

Avg 4.5 (17 restaurants)

South University Ann Arbor

Avg 4.3 (7 restaurants)
Map

More near Ann Arbor to explore

Ypsilanti

Avg 4.4 (27 restaurants)

Plymouth

Avg 4.5 (26 restaurants)

Brighton

Avg 4.4 (22 restaurants)

Livonia

Avg 4.4 (17 restaurants)

Novi

Avg 4.2 (15 restaurants)

Canton

Avg 4.6 (12 restaurants)

Northville

Avg 4.4 (10 restaurants)

Garden City

Avg 4.1 (6 restaurants)

Westland

Avg 4 (4 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Adrian

Avg 4.2 (5 restaurants)

Detroit

Avg 4.4 (147 restaurants)

Jackson

Avg 4.4 (11 restaurants)

Toledo

Avg 4.3 (47 restaurants)

Lansing

Avg 4.5 (41 restaurants)

Flint

Avg 4.2 (17 restaurants)

Denver

Avg 4.4 (631 restaurants)

Sacramento

Avg 4.3 (263 restaurants)

Austin

Avg 4.4 (927 restaurants)

New York

Avg 4.3 (1871 restaurants)

Nashville

Avg 4.4 (389 restaurants)

Oklahoma City

Avg 4.4 (158 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston