Cobb salad in Annapolis

Red Red Wine Bar image

 

Red Red Wine Bar

189B Main Street, Annapolis

Avg 4.3 (910 reviews)
Takeout
Seafood Cobb Salad$18.00
More about Red Red Wine Bar
Annapolis Smokehouse image

SMOKED SALMON • SEAFOOD • BBQ • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES

Annapolis Smokehouse

107 Hillsmere Dr, Annapolis

Avg 4 (733 reviews)
Takeout
Small Cobb Salad$9.00
More about Annapolis Smokehouse
Item pic

 

Broadneck Grill & Cantina - Cape St. Claire

1364 Cape St. Claire Rd, Annapolis

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Salmon Cobb Salad$18.00
Baked Salmon on top of spinach and romaine lettuce, boiled egg, bacon, cherry tomatoes, feta cheese and avocado. House Vinaigrette served on the side.
More about Broadneck Grill & Cantina - Cape St. Claire
Consumer pic

 

Bread and Butter Kitchen

303 Second St, Suite A, Annapolis

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Cobb Salad$11.89
Mixed greens, grilled chicken, tomato, avocado, bacon, egg, red onion, blue cheese crumble, and house made Dijon vinaigrette.
More about Bread and Butter Kitchen

