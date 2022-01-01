Enchiladas in Annapolis
Broadneck Grill & Cantina - Cape St. Claire
1364 Cape St. Claire Rd, Annapolis
|Chicken & Asparagus Enchiladas
|$16.00
Two corn tortillas filled with our shredded seasoned chicken and fresh Asparagus. Topped with ranchera sauce and cheese. Served with rice and beans.
|Zucchini Enchiladas
|$16.00
|Cheese Enchiladas
|$14.00
2 enchiladas stuffed with Cheddar cheese and onions topped with enchilada sauce & cheese. Served with rice and beans.
Mi Lindo Cancun Grill
2134 Forest Dr, Annapolis
|Faji Enchiladas
|$17.00
Three enchiladas rojas stuffed with cheese, topped with chicken and beef fajita. Served with lettuce, guacamole and sour cream.
|Enchiladas Suizas
|$14.00
Three soft corn tortillas rolled and stuffed with cheese, chicken topped with our creamy tomatillo sauce, Mexican crema and melted Oaxaca cheese. Served with rice and beans.
|Enchiladas Rojas
|$14.00
Three soft corn tortillas rolled and stuffed with cheese, ground beef, our special homemade tomatoes and guajillo salsa, topped with Monterrey Jack and cheddar cheese. Served with rice and beans.
Chevys Fresh Mex
2430 Solomons Island Road, Annapolis
|Single Enchilada
|Farmers Market Enchiladas
|$14.99
Artichoke hearts & mushrooms sautéed w/ sun-dried tomatoes, poblano peppers, spinach, roasted red potatoes, melted jack cheese & smothered in our habanero-pesto cream sauce.
|Chipotle Chicken Enchiladas
|$13.99
Salsa Chicken, jack cheese, fresh corn & homemade chipotle-sherry cream sauce.