Enchiladas in Annapolis

Annapolis restaurants
Annapolis restaurants that serve enchiladas

Broadneck Grill & Cantina - Cape St. Claire

1364 Cape St. Claire Rd, Annapolis

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Chicken & Asparagus Enchiladas$16.00
Two corn tortillas filled with our shredded seasoned chicken and fresh Asparagus. Topped with ranchera sauce and cheese. Served with rice and beans.
Zucchini Enchiladas$16.00
Cheese Enchiladas$14.00
2 enchiladas stuffed with Cheddar cheese and onions topped with enchilada sauce & cheese. Served with rice and beans.
More about Broadneck Grill & Cantina - Cape St. Claire
Mi Lindo Cancun Grill

2134 Forest Dr, Annapolis

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Faji Enchiladas$17.00
Three enchiladas rojas stuffed with cheese, topped with chicken and beef fajita. Served with lettuce, guacamole and sour cream.
Enchiladas Suizas$14.00
Three soft corn tortillas rolled and stuffed with cheese, chicken topped with our creamy tomatillo sauce, Mexican crema and melted Oaxaca cheese. Served with rice and beans.
Enchiladas Rojas$14.00
Three soft corn tortillas rolled and stuffed with cheese, ground beef, our special homemade tomatoes and guajillo salsa, topped with Monterrey Jack and cheddar cheese. Served with rice and beans.
More about Mi Lindo Cancun Grill
TACOS • FRENCH FRIES

Chevys Fresh Mex

2430 Solomons Island Road, Annapolis

Avg 4.4 (456 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Single Enchilada
Farmers Market Enchiladas$14.99
Artichoke hearts & mushrooms sautéed w/ sun-dried tomatoes, poblano peppers, spinach, roasted red potatoes, melted jack cheese & smothered in our habanero-pesto cream sauce.
Chipotle Chicken Enchiladas$13.99
Salsa Chicken, jack cheese, fresh corn & homemade chipotle-sherry cream sauce.
More about Chevys Fresh Mex

