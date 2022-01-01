Fish and chips in Annapolis
Annapolis restaurants that serve fish and chips
SMOKED SALMON • SEAFOOD • SALADS • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES
Main & Market
914 Bay Ridge Rd, Annapolis
|Fish & Chips
|$17.00
beer battered white fish fillet served with fries and lemon aioli
Broadneck Grill & Cantina - Cape St. Claire
1364 Cape St. Claire Rd, Annapolis
|Fish & Chips
|$16.00
2 Beer battered flounder served with our seasoned fries and tartar sauce.
Buddy's Crabs and Ribs
100 Main St Ste 2, Annapolis
|Fish & Chips Basket
|$16.00
Natty Boh beer battered Cod, fried crispy
|Fish & Chips Entree
|$24.00
Natty Boh beer battered Cod, fried crispy
SMOKED SALMON • SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES
Market House
25 Market Space, Annapolis
|Fish & Chips
|$17.00
Middleton Tavern
2 Market Space, Annapolis
|Fish and Chips
|$16.25
Fresh white fish battered and deep fried to a golden brown. Served with fries
BBQ
Julep Southern Kitchen & Bar
2207 Forest Drive, Annapolis
|Southern Fish & Chips
|$17.00
A catfish filet, breaded in our seasoned cornmeal, served over a bed of Julep Cajun fries. With tartar sauce and one side.
HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
RAMS HEAD ROADHOUSE
1773 Generals Hwy, Annapolis
|Fish & Chips
|$16.00
PIZZA • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
RAMS HEAD TAVERN
33 West St, Annapolis
|Fish & Chips
|$16.00