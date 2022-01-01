Fish and chips in Annapolis

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Main & Market image

SMOKED SALMON • SEAFOOD • SALADS • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

Main & Market

914 Bay Ridge Rd, Annapolis

Avg 4.4 (791 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Fish & Chips$17.00
beer battered white fish fillet served with fries and lemon aioli
More about Main & Market
Item pic

 

Broadneck Grill & Cantina - Cape St. Claire

1364 Cape St. Claire Rd, Annapolis

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Fish & Chips$16.00
2 Beer battered flounder served with our seasoned fries and tartar sauce.
More about Broadneck Grill & Cantina - Cape St. Claire
Item pic

 

Buddy's Crabs and Ribs

100 Main St Ste 2, Annapolis

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Fish & Chips Basket$16.00
Natty Boh beer battered Cod, fried crispy
Fish & Chips Entree$24.00
Natty Boh beer battered Cod, fried crispy
More about Buddy's Crabs and Ribs
Market House image

SMOKED SALMON • SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES

Market House

25 Market Space, Annapolis

Avg 3.5 (55 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Fish & Chips$17.00
More about Market House
Middleton Tavern image

 

Middleton Tavern

2 Market Space, Annapolis

No reviews yet
Takeout
Fish and Chips$16.25
Fresh white fish battered and deep fried to a golden brown. Served with fries
More about Middleton Tavern
Julep Southern Kitchen & Bar image

BBQ

Julep Southern Kitchen & Bar

2207 Forest Drive, Annapolis

Avg 4.7 (3132 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Southern Fish & Chips$17.00
A catfish filet, breaded in our seasoned cornmeal, served over a bed of Julep Cajun fries. With tartar sauce and one side.
More about Julep Southern Kitchen & Bar
RAMS HEAD ROADHOUSE image

HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

RAMS HEAD ROADHOUSE

1773 Generals Hwy, Annapolis

Avg 4.4 (1184 reviews)
Takeout
Fish & Chips$16.00
More about RAMS HEAD ROADHOUSE
RAMS HEAD TAVERN image

PIZZA • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

RAMS HEAD TAVERN

33 West St, Annapolis

Avg 3.9 (2690 reviews)
Takeout
Fish & Chips$16.00
More about RAMS HEAD TAVERN

